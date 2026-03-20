Article Summary Ex-Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös once said the company would go fully electric by the end of 2030.

His successor, Chris Brownridge, has now revealed the EV-only pledge has been scrapped.

The decision stems from strong demand for V12 engines and a relaxation of emissions regulations.

BMW recently said its engineers have successfully tweaked the venerable V12 to comply with Euro 7 regulations. There’s more good news for one-percenters with an appetite for large-displacement combustion engines. In a surprising twist, the twin-turbocharged, 6.75-liter powerhouse will stick around even longer than initially planned.

Introduced in 2008, the “N74” will live into the next decade, as Rolls-Royce won’t go fully electric anytime soon. While former CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös once said RR would be entirely electric by the end of 2030, his successor sees things differently. Considering new developments such as more relaxed emissions regulations and continuously strong demand for V12s, Goodwood sees no reason to abandon the twelve-cylinder unit powering the Ghost, Cullinan, and the flagship Phantom.

In an interview with The Times, Chris Brownridge explained the company’s change of heart:

“For every client that loves an electric vehicle, there is one who does not. We recognize some clients would rather have a V12 engine. The V12 is part of our history.” RR’s boss also defended the original decision taken in 2022 to discontinue ICE models: “That prediction was based on a different set of circumstances.”

As BMWBLOG exclusively reported last week, Rolls-Royce’s sales were still dominated by V12 models last year. The Cullinan took the lion’s share with 3,291 vehicles, accounting for nearly 60% of total deliveries. The Spectre barely outsold the Ghost (1,002 vs. 993 units), while the Phantom racked up 376 sales.

RR’s stately electric coupe had a rough 2025, as year-over-year demand fell by 47%. Of course, the decision to hold on to combustion engines longer likely doesn’t stem from the Spectre’s difficult year. Nevertheless, Goodwood appears to have reevaluated the high-end car market and realized that the ultra-rich still want the V12.

The N74 is built in the UK at BMW Group Plant Hams Hall, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The largest engine in the company’s portfolio is expected to remain exclusive to Rolls-Royce. From what we’ve heard, it’s not coming back for the 7 Series facelift (G70), nor its upcoming ALPINA derivative, the G72.

Confirmed to launch in 2027 as the G67, the next-generation X7 will also receive the ALPINA treatment. However, the upmarket G69 won’t feature any engines with more than eight cylinders. As with the sedan, the SUV is expected to offer inline-sixes, V8s, and electric drivetrains.

Source: The Times (subscription required)