The iX3 configurator is live, which means it’s time for the inevitable next step: building one ourselves. On paper, BMW’s first Neue Klasse SUV already makes a strong case with big range, new tech, and a completely rethought design language. But a configurator is where the abstract becomes personal. Paint, wheels, interior trim, option packages, and a few painful checkbox decisions can quickly turn a promising EV into either a smartly optioned daily driver or a very expensive exercise in opulence. Overall, the iX3’s pricing and options sheet makes it relatively safe to play with, though.

Building Our iX3: Paint, Wheels, and Interior

Before anything else, we needed to decide: Sport, or M Sport Professional? The M Sport design is considerably more aggressive than Sport, so that part was a no-brainer. The Pro line adds M Sport brakes and an M Sport Steering wheel, among other goodies, which we consider to be significant upgrades over the standard units. While expensive — $4,000 — we opted for M Sport Professional and consider it an “okay” value. When considering color, there were some immediate frontrunners. I’m a sucker for Alpine White, but its non-metallic qualities didn’t quite feel fitting for a car as important as the iX3. Vegas Red called out but feels a little bit like too far of a swing in the opposite direction. In the end, Space Silver metallic felt just right. Polarized Grey deserves honorable mention, but ultimately BMW and a good silver paint are like peanut butter and jelly.

Wheel choices are varied; thankfully, choosing M Sport doesn’t mean you suffer a range penalty. BMW’s 21-inch wheels have the best advertised range on the iX3, so we opted for bi-color Style 1051M wheels. The star-spoke Style 1050M are nice, too, but the 1051M wheels have an almost retro vibe that we find unique and cool. Optional 22s aren’t bad looking, either, but cut range from 398 miles to 392 miles. Hardly worth thinking about, but we think the 21s will also pay dividends in driving comfort.

Finally, we come to the interior. Agave Green gets huge points for originality, but sadly won’t really work with the silver exterior. However, an alternate build relies on Black Sapphire Metallic paint and Agave Green for a very cool “business outside, party inside” feel. White interior might work for some people, but definitely isn’t my first choice. Castanea and Black are both a bit familiar feeling from the iX, so the obvious choice was the BMW M Black upholstery. There’s some nice blue contrast stitching, Alcantara/PerformTex accents, and little M badges that are just discreet enough to be acceptable.

Must-Have Options for the iX3

With looks out of the way, it was time to move into the “add-ons” portion of our build. The $1,500 Comfort Package feels like a good choice, adding a panoramic glass roof, heated steering wheel, and multi-functional seats (read: adjustable lumbar). We checked the box for the $1,200 Technology Package, too. While the 3D Head-Up Display might feel like overkill combined with the standard Panoramic Vision Display, our Editor in Chief (Horatiu), who has driven the car several times, thinks the HUD still adds a fair bit of value. His word, paired with the likely better-than-average Harman Kardon sound system makes ponying up the $1,200 feel like an okay deal.

We checked the box for the $750 Parking Assistance Package because the self-parking and 360-degree camera system is still one of the best values in the industry. However, we didn’t add the Highway & Commuting Assistant for $2,500. This is more out of judicious spending than anything necessarily wrong with the package itself. Hands-free driving up to 85 mph and automated lane changes sounds great — a yearly subscription (which is required after the first 4 years) does not.

Standalone options are fairly straightforward. We only felt compelled to add 3-zone rear climate control for $200, skipping the heated rear seats and trailer hitch. Almost everything else was already included with either the Comfort or Technology Package. BMW also allows you to add a handful of charging solutions — the BMW Wallbox and other connections — but we skipped them for now. Complete with the $1,350 destination fee, our iX3 came out to $71,750. That’s not too bad when you consider the SUV’s range, tech, and performance. What does your iX3 look like? Build your own iX3 here.