Article Summary The sedan market is shrinking overall, but BMW's market share in the segment is increasing.

Globally, crossovers and SUVs are outselling sedans.

BMW notes that demand for sedans remains stable in Europe while South Korea is a strong market.

BMW may have kicked off the Neue Klasse revolution with the iX3, but the i3 isn’t far behind. Less than a year separates the two: the crossover went into production in October 2025, while the sedan will hit the assembly line this coming August. It shows that the traditional body style still ranks high on Munich’s list of priorities.

2026 will also see the launch of the next 3 Series Sedan with combustion engines. Before that happens, BMW is weeks away from unveiling the 7 Series/i7 facelift. Even more updates are locked in for 2027, when the 5 Series/i5 will receive a Life Cycle Impulse. Even as SUVs continue their meteoric rise, the company’s product chief explains why BMW remains invested in the sedan segment. We caught up with Bernd Körber earlier this week at the i3’s reveal:

“On a global level, SUVs have surpassed sedans, but we see a balancing of sedans in many markets. Europe is very stable. Korea is still a very strong sedan market, a very important market for us. If you take a global perspective, every year there’s a slight move out of sedan into SUV – that has been a trend. But within the sedan, we have also extended our market share.”

So while the automotive industry is seeing lower demand for sedans, BMW is capturing a larger share of the shrinking market. Keeping the sedan alive is also good news for those who prefer the added practicality of a wagon but don’t want an SUV. Case in point: a new 3 Series Touring was teased during the i3 sedan’s reveal, and it could offer both combustion engines and electric drivetrains. It may even come to the United States, although that hasn’t been decided yet.

Of course, BMW wouldn’t commit to a new Touring if demand were weak. Turning a sedan into a wagon doesn’t require a substantial investment, but without the sedan as a foundation, justifying the cost of a wagon would be difficult. Even if you’re into SUVs, it’s worth appreciating automakers that offer this much variety. As you can imagine, managing such a wide range of models across so many segments is hugely complex.

BMW might double down on sedans with a new entry toward the end of the decade. There are reports that an i2 (NA8) will arrive in 2030 on the Neue Klasse platform, slotting below the i3. Think of it as an electric 2 Series Gran Coupe, but with rear-wheel drive instead. As a refresher, the dedicated electric underpinnings have been engineered strictly for RWD and xDrive models. That also opens the door for rear-wheel-drive MINIs one day.

Meanwhile, China and possibly other markets will get a different flavor of the 2027 i3 (NA0). The electric sedan is about to have its wheelbase stretched for the NA8 launching next year. We also wouldn’t rule out another generation of the long-wheelbase 3 Series Sedan with combustion engines.