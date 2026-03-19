Article Summary BMW says the 3 Series Touring teaser released during the i3 sedan's premiere serves as a "technology open announcement."

The company's product chief Bernd Körber suggests both ICE and EVs are under consideration.

The 3 Series wagon reportedly carries the "G51" internal codename whereas the electric i3 is the "NA1."

Although car paparazzi have spotted what appeared to be an iX4, BMW teased a different model yesterday. During the i3 Sedan’s debut event, a shadowy Touring silhouette appeared in the background as CEO Oliver Zipse wrapped up his speech. Just about everyone assumed it was an i3 Touring, but that may not necessarily have been the case.

In a Q&A session with journalists following the i3 Sedan’s reveal, BMW’s product boss suggested the next Touring could receive combustion engines after all. Bernd Körber said the teaser images serve as a “technology open announcement,” hinting at both ICE and EV versions. He explained that, generally, new models are not restricted to a single type of powertrain:

“I would say, in principle, with few exceptions, that’s our thinking [combustion engines and electric]. There’s hardly anything in the pipeline where we have basically one variant only. There’s something [pure EV] in the pipeline, but the majority of our portfolio is always from that logic of technology openness.”

“The more defining factor is, where is that car relevant, in terms of geography, and then what’s the right powertrain for that? And then we take out of the toolbox what we need for that. That is the logic.”

Körber didn’t go into details about future models that will be sold strictly as EVs. However, we believe that the iX4 mentioned earlier is likely one of them. BMW is unlikely to bring back the X4 with ICE power after the “G02” went out of production last November. While the future of the ICE 4 Series remains uncertain, there are reports that an i4 “NA2” two-door coupe will arrive in the coming years.

Speaking of codenames, and returning to wagons, the i3 Touring is known internally as “NA1.” Its combustion-engine counterpart is likely “G51,” although BMW hasn’t said when either will be released. Don’t expect to see them before 2027 at the earliest. In the meantime, the i4 Gran Coupe is bowing out.

Logic suggests the two wagon variants would be built at different factories, mirroring the sedan strategy. The i3 “NA0” will be produced in Munich starting in August, while the 3 Series “G50” will follow before the end of the year at the Dingolfing plant. It would make sense for the ICE counterparts to be assembled at those respective sites.

With BMW open to a seventh-generation 3 Series Touring with combustion engines, it’s natural to wonder whether there will be a successor to the M3 “G81.” After all, the company has already confirmed plans for a new M3 Sedan “G84” with an inline-six. We believe a wagon would be a logical derivative, especially since America didn’t get the current generation. The larger M5 Touring “G99” is a success in the U.S., so a cheaper alternative would probably do well.

However, it’s still early days. The M3 Sedan isn’t due until 2028, so even if a high-performance Touring follows, it likely wouldn’t arrive before 2029 at the earliest.