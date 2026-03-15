Article Summary Rolls-Royce sales fell 0.8% last year to 5,664 units.

The Cullinan took the lion's share with 3,291 vehicles.

Demand for the electric Spectre nearly halved compared to the year before.

Compared to BMW and MINI, Rolls-Royce sales account for only a fraction of the Group’s bottom line. While volume has never been a priority, it doesn’t take a math expert to understand that selling more cars brings in more cash. Goodwood has the biggest profit margins of the three brands, so every car it moves matters at the end of the year.

In 2025, deliveries remained nearly flat, falling by only 0.8% to 5,664 vehicles. As you might expect, the Cullinan was by far the best-selling Rolls-Royce. Deliveries of the V12-powered SUV rose by 27.1% to 3,291 vehicles, accounting for about 58% of total volume. The luxobarge has been a license to print money for RR ever since it debuted in 2018. The fact that it’s getting up there in years doesn’t seem to deter buyers looking for the ultimate SUV.

Rolls-Royce’s first electric car in history grabbed second place, although the Spectre could muster only 1,002 units, a massive 47% drop compared to the year before. Even so, it still finished slightly ahead of the Ghost, despite the sedan’s 22.9% jump in sales. The smaller of the two RR saloons took the last place on the podium with 993 vehicles.

Predictably, the Phantom is last in the rankings. After all, it’s by far the most expensive car to carry the Spirit of Ecstasy. It starts at nearly $600,000 in the United States for the 2026 model year. For reference, its smaller brother begins at under $400,000, while the Cullinan kicks off at nearly $450,000. As for the Spectre, the electric coupe costs about as much as the Ghost before you start tacking on options.

Surprisingly, the Wraith and Dawn appear in the 2025 sales chart. Production of the V12-powered coupe and convertible ended back in 2023, but Rolls-Royce still delivered two cars last year. Direct replacements aren’t coming, as the Spectre has taken their place in the lineup. However, a convertible version of RR’s inaugural electric model has yet to arrive, although we wouldn’t rule it out.

Although the ultra-luxury British marque has jumped on the electric bandwagon, the venerable V12 is staying. Engineers are updating the twin-turbo, 6.75-liter engine to meet Euro 7 regulations, so the N74 isn’t going anywhere. However, our sources tell us it won’t return to the 7 Series or to any ALPINA models.

The newly created sub-brand will use the usual inline-six and V8 mix, along with fully electric drivetrains. This strategy ensures Rolls-Royce remains the BMW Group’s flagship for those seeking the ultimate in luxury and combustion engines. Inevitably, the V12 will be retired, but that day isn’t coming anytime soon.