Bolt’s fleet in the Czech Republic has just added 10 BMWs that ditch gas engines altogether. Already available to book through the ride-hailing app, these iX1s are all eDrive20 models. The electric SUVs come in an identical configuration: Black Sapphire paint, M Sport Package, and 18-inch wheels (838 M style). Inside, the seats are trimmed in black perforated Veganza, a marketing term for vegan leather.

Since the vehicles have already been built and deployed on the streets of Prague, the iX1s miss out on a recently announced upgrade. BMW is introducing hardware changes by installing silicon-carbide semiconductor components in the power electronics (SiC inverter).

As a result, the range has increased to 514 kilometers (319 miles) for the eDrive20. However, the upgrade will only apply to vehicles built from this spring onward. European customers ordering a new BMW iX1 should note that only vehicles produced from March will benefit from the improvements.

That said, the iX1 eDrive20s in Bolt’s fleet in the Czech capital can still cover up to 473 kilometers (294 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. That should provide enough juice for daily taxi duties without frequent charging stops to top off the 64.78-kWh battery. Using 130-kW DC charging, the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in 29 minutes.

Looking ahead, spy shots suggest another update is already in the works. BMW is testing the next-generation iX1 as a future member of the Neue Klasse lineup. Expect a significant range boost and faster charging times, provided the entry-level electric crossover inherits the larger iX3’s Gen6 batteries and 800-volt electrical architecture.

The current-generation “U11” iX1 is expected to make way for the new “NB5” from late next year. Production is allegedly slated to begin in November 2027, with China set to follow by launching a long-wheelbase “NB6” variant.

Although nothing is official yet, the combustion-engine X1 could receive a mid-cycle facelift for vehicles assembled from July 2027. It should adopt some Neue Klasse-inspired styling tweaks and switch to BMW’s latest infotainment system with a central touchscreen. The Panoramic Vision windshield projection stretching from pillar to pillar is also expected on the X1 facelift and the next iX1.