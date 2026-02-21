Article Summary The 7 Series is a 750e xDrive worth €125,000.

Students at the high school in Burgas can learn about technology that went into BMW's flagship model.

It's the second vehicle for training purposes provided by the BMW Academy program to the high school.

It was only a couple of months ago that BMW donated an iX xDrive40 to a vocational school in Germany. Now, the luxury brand is handing over the keys to an even more expensive vehicle to help train future technicians. The Professional High School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering and Electronics (PGMEE) in Burgas has received a 7 Series in plug-in hybrid guise.

It’s a 750e xDrive worth €125,000, donated through the BMW Academy program. The full-size sedan with an electrified powertrain is the second car acquired by the high school in Burgas to serve as a training vehicle. The six-figure gift has Munich’s blessing after BMW Bulgaria and local dealer Bova Car submitted a project to the company’s headquarters.

Students majoring in Motor Transport Mechanics and Automotive Mechatronics at PGMEE will explore the ins and outs of the 750e xDrive. Aspiring technicians will become familiar with the B58 engine, the electric motor, and the 18.7-kWh battery pack. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six produces 308 hp and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. Combined with the electric motor, the car delivers a total of 483 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).

Although it’s an absolute barge, the 750e xDrive can seriously move. It needs just 4.8 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. With the combustion engine off, the luxury behemoth can travel up to 54 miles (87 kilometers) in electric mode. Well, at least according to the WLTP test cycle.

It’ll be interesting to see whether BMW improves on these figures with the upcoming 750e xDrive facelift. The 7 Series is set to undergo a Life Cycle Impulse in the coming months. Battery technology has advanced since the G70 debuted, and we’re hoping for more electric range. It won’t be the only plug-in hybrid in the lineup, as the performance-oriented M760e xDrive will continue as well.

Meanwhile, PGMEE students will also explore other facets of a modern car, including safety and driver assistance systems. Additionally, they’ll have the opportunity to dissect the 7 Series’ in-car technology. The 7 Series already has plenty to offer in that regard, and once the facelift arrives, it will add even more layers of tech ushered in by the switch to iDrive X.