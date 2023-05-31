At the beginning of the year, the BMW Group donated 17 cars and 30 engines worth a combined €1.5 million to vocational schools in Austria. On May 26, the automotive conglomerate made a similar donation in Benelux where it handed over the keys to no fewer than 20 cars to the heads of 20 technical schools from Belgium and Luxembourg. These vehicles have a combined value of €1,383,372.

Some would be tempted to jump to the conclusion that the fleet consists of cheap cars like entry-level 116i models but that couldn’t be further from the truth. As a matter of fact, there are some shockingly interesting vehicles, including a previous-generation 7 Series in the flagship 760i flavor. Yes, the one with the V12 engine that BMW is sadly no longer offering. Not only that, but the G12-generation fullsize luxury sedan also happens to have a swanky two-tone paint by combining Cashmere Silver with Aventurine Red. This configuration was offered for a special edition in China where only 25 cars were sold in 2021. You can have this color combo on the new G70 as well.

Speaking of engines no longer available, you’ll also notice a previous-generation M550i xDrive LCI powered by a V8 you can’t have with the recently unveiled 2024 5 Series. Well, at least for the time being because the M5 due around 2025 will have eight cylinders. It remains to be seen whether there will be another non-M5 version with a V8 during the G60’s life cycle. Other interesting cars worth pointing out include a Z4 roadster and a couple of M240i coupes. On the MINI side, there’s a John Cooper Works and no fewer than four convertibles.

On a related note, BMW Group Benelux is happy to report it has donated 50 cars in the last three years to help vocational students become tomorrow’s technicians. For the same purpose, BMW experts will visit 11 dealerships across Belgium and Luxembourg throughout the remainder of the year to teach students the ins and outs of a BMW and MINI.

