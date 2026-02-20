Article Summary The Competition Sport (CS) models don't overlap, according to BMW M CEO Frank van Meel.

Those who want the most nimble car gravitate toward the M2 CS.

Customers looking for a more practical model opt for the M3 CS, especially the Touring.

BMW M has kept busy in recent years by introducing a superior tier of performance above the Competition models. In chronological order, the M3, M4, M3 Touring, and M2 have all received the CS treatment. Although these four cars follow a similar formula, each has its own following, according to M boss Frank van Meel.

In an interview with Aussie magazine CarExpert, the man in charge of BMW’s M division drew a parallel with the regular M2, M3, and M4. The cars aren’t competing for the same buyers; instead, they attract different customer segments with varied preferences and tastes. The M2 and M2 CS remain the default choices for those seeking the most agile M car. Buyers who need more rear-seat space gravitate toward the M4, while the M3 adds the benefit of rear doors. Naturally, the M3 Touring is the all-rounder, thanks to its larger cargo capacity. Without hesitation, the wagon would be our default choice.

“Because one of the main reasons for buying a CS is always – it’s a special model, and people want to have the CS, and then you have within this desire for a special model, let’s say, for a little bit bigger car like an M3 or M4 or the smaller one, like the M2.”

Different Strokes For Different Folks

“Of course, we do have a different character – if you look at the cars from the outside – the M2 is the more nimble car, it looks smaller with the ducktail. The M3 has a more mean impression – if you look at the front end, it’s clearly the racing car front end, like on the M4 GT3.” “It’s not that you look at all three [CS] cars – M2 CS, M3 CS, and M4 CS – and then try to compare them and say which one is the best, because each of those cars has its own specific positioning in design and performance.”

Beyond their distinct characters, timing is also worth considering. Availability of the latest CS models has barely overlapped. The M3 CS Sedan arrived in early 2023 and wasn’t followed by the M4 CS Coupe until mid-2024. The M3 CS Touring then debuted at the beginning of last year. Although the M2 CS arrived only a few months later, it’s unlikely that a coupe would cannibalize sales of a wagon.

In the past, BMW made it crystal clear how many examples of a Competition Sport model it would build. Since the M3 CS Sedan (G80) debuted, that’s no longer the case. Instead, the latest CS cars are described as having a “limited run,” with no official production numbers disclosed. From what we’ve heard, these models typically have a one-year production window, during which roughly 2,000 units are assembled.

Is An M5 CS Happening?

With Frank van Meel recently ruling out applying the CS badge to an SUV, that leaves just one core model family for the Competition Sport treatment. Well, two. The M5 G90 sedan and M5 G99 wagon are still relatively new, having been around for just over a year. That suggests potential CS variants are unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

Both plug-in hybrids have been spotted testing with camouflage, hinting at a Life Cycle Impulse due next year. It wouldn’t make much sense to launch an M5 CS alongside the facelift, assuming a Competition Sport version is even planned. If so, an amped-up M5 could arrive in 2028 or later.

BMW Isn’t Ruling Out An M2 CSL

Of course, there’s a step above CS, but it would likely apply to a single car. Since the M4 CSL has come and gone and the M8 is dead, only an M2 CSL is theoretically possible. BMW isn’t ruling it out, but even if it’s approved, it won’t arrive anytime soon. Meanwhile, the xDrive variant is all but confirmed to debut this year, alongside an already teased Track Package.

A hardcore M2 CSL could serve as this generation’s swan song, arriving before the G87 retires in mid-2029.