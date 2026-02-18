Article Summary BMW M boss Frank van Meel shots down the possibility of Competition Sport SUVs.

The CS badge will only adorn low-riding models.

The current-generation M2, M3, and M4 have all received the CS treatment, but a new M5 CS hasn't been confirmed yet.

BMW purists worried about brand dilution can rest easy. The CS badge won’t be slapped onto SUVs. So far, only cars have received the Competition Sport treatment, and the M division isn’t about to rewrite the rulebook. The man in charge of the “world’s most powerful letter” has effectively ruled out a high-riding CS model. Well, at least for the foreseeable future.

Speaking with Australian magazine Car Expert, M CEO Frank van Meel confirmed that CS will remain exclusive to cars. While SUVs have long been offered in Competition guise, BMW has no plans to take its “X” lineup a step further. The CS formula will stay reserved for the usual suspects, such as the M2, M3, and M4. Whether a new M5 CS materializes remains to be seen, but an X5 M CS is off the table.

“Right now, we keep it with the lower cars, because it was the more logical approach, especially looking into our heritage with GTS with CSL. We always had an M3 or an M4 as a full CS model, so that’s why we kept it with the lower ones. I don’t see CS coming to the SUV segment in the near future.”

Although a CS-badged SUV isn’t in the pipeline, BMW has already experimented with a more extreme X model: the XM. Sales figures suggest the G09 hasn’t exactly caught on. Why? Perhaps its polarizing design, its substantial price premium over the X5 M, or a mix of both.

Even though the XM remains the most powerful production BMW ever, its headline 738 horsepower hasn’t been enough to drive strong demand. A second generation appears increasingly unlikely. Still, Munich remains committed to high-performance SUVs. The next-generation X5 M is reportedly due in 2028 as the G95, offered with both a V8 and an electric powertrain. Likewise, the X6 M G96 could arrive before the end of the decade with eight and zero cylinders.

BMW is unlikely to develop a full-fledged M version of the next-generation X7 (G67), though an M Performance variant is expected alongside ALPINA derivatives. Further down the range, the iX3 is likely just months away from receiving the M Lite treatment, with a full M model reportedly set for 2027. The lineup could expand further with an iX4 offering both M Performance and full M variants.

