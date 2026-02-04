Although it’s been nearly four years since BMW produced the last i3 hatchback, the name never truly disappeared. That same year, it was repurposed for an electric sedan built and sold exclusively in China. While the “G28” without a combustion engine remained limited to a single market, its successor is set for a global release.

BMW has now begun pre-production of the new i3 sedan at its historic Munich plant. Technically, these are prototypes, and none will be sold to customers. Instead, the camouflaged sedans will undergo extensive testing to iron out any last-minute kinks before full production begins.

In addition, BMW is producing pre-series i3 units to fine-tune the assembly process at the German plant. Any issues discovered during this stage will be resolved to ensure a smooth ramp-up later this year. The automaker plans to start delivering customer cars in the second half of the year.

As with the new iX3, the second Neue Klasse model is expected to go on sale first in Europe. However, the i3 sedan has already been confirmed for a U.S. launch next year. BMW has also committed to bringing the quad-motor M3 ZA0 stateside, though the high-performance variant likely won’t be available from day one. It’s expected to follow the M Performance version, believed to be designated the i3 M60 xDrive.

Meanwhile, the disguised prototype featured here is most likely a higher-end trim level for the i3 50 xDrive. We suspect it features the M Sport Package and a fresh two-tone wheel design not shared with the iX3. Cutouts in the camouflage reveal the i3 sedan’s true color, which may be Tanzanite Blue.

For those preferring a combustion engine, the next 3 Series won’t differ much in appearance. The G50 is also expected this year and will share much of the same design, though with a longer front section. Spy shots suggest the two cars are visually similar, even if they sit on entirely different platforms.

The i3 will remain closely tied to the iX3, while the new, Dingolfing-built 3 Series sticks to BMW’s proven CLAR architecture. Everything you like (or dislike) about the crossover is likely coming to the electric sedan. However, the i3 may offer slightly better range thanks to its more aerodynamic shape, though it’s too early to say for sure.

Expect BMW to gradually strip off the camouflage in the coming months to build hype ahead of the official reveal. The premiere date remains unconfirmed, but it should happen soon, given rumors that the first customer cars will roll off the line in July.