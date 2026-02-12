The BMW Group recently welcomed ALPINA as a new luxury brand under its corporate umbrella, but Rolls-Royce remains the absolute flagship. Positioned at the very top of the echelon, RR must continue distancing itself from its sibling brands by developing ever more extravagant one-off commissions.

The latest bespoke creation is a Phantom with a feature no other car from Goodwood has had before: a fully laser-engraved hood. Rolls-Royce’s stately sedan hides its venerable V12 beneath a spectacular bonnet featuring an intricate finish inspired by mashrabiya latticework. It took five years to master the technology, with repeated testing and calibration required to achieve the desired result.

But lasers are only part of what makes this Phantom stand out. All engraved areas were hand-sanded to maximize the 3D effect and echo the traditional Arabic architectural element. While it’s difficult to tell from the official images, Rolls-Royce says the richly textured surface appears slightly different depending on how the light hits the hood.

As you’ve probably guessed, the Phantom Arabesque was commissioned through the Private Office Dubai. The Middle Eastern buyer opted for a two-tone finish, combining Diamond Black for the lower section with Silver for the upper body and coachline. The latter incorporates a discreet mashrabiya motif applied to the front fenders.

Framed in dark chrome, the Pantheon grille illuminates and sits beneath a glowing Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. Two-tone, partially polished 22-inch wheels complement the rest of the exterior. As you can likely tell, the Arabesque is based on the long-wheelbase Phantom, the longest production car currently on sale, measuring a whopping 5.98 meters (235.5 inches).

Rolls-Royce is keeping the interior largely under wraps but says the mashrabiya pattern extends to the dashboard, finished in Blackwood and Black Bolivar wood trim. The seats are upholstered in Selby Grey and Black leather, with black mashrabiya motifs embroidered on all headrests. Completing the bespoke touches are illuminated door sill plates bearing the same pattern featured on the striking hood.

While pricing isn’t mentioned, we wouldn’t be surprised if the buyer paid close to seven figures. After all, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase before options is already a $500,000 car in the United States.