You know the time flies when this design is about to turn four years old. BMW unveiled the 7 Series in April 2022 and is now preparing to release its mid-cycle facelift. Before the LCI arrives, there’s still time to revisit the original G70, which looks just as polarizing as it did on day one. Fresh press shots highlight a 740d xDrive in a winter wonderland, finished in a two-tone BMW Individual paint job.

The upper body’s Sapphire Black finish is paired with one of several brown shades BMW offers for the lower section. The company doesn’t specify the color’s name, though we believe it’s Pyrite Brown. Other similar finishes available in a two-tone combination for the G70 include Sepang Bronze and Macadamia.

If you’re curious about the wheels, they’re the 21-inch aerodynamic 909 M set, complete with M branding to match the M Sport brakes and their black calipers. BMW went all out on the options, equipping this diesel 7 Series with the M Sport Package Pro, which adds extra black accents.

Looking ahead, the 7er isn’t expected to change dramatically when the facelift arrives later this year. BMW’s flagship is unlikely to receive the full Neue Klasse makeover, given that the G70 isn’t an all-new generation. Instead, the exterior will evolve subtly, refining an already striking design while retaining the large kidney grilles and split headlights.

While spy shots suggest the styling will remain largely the same, the cabin is set for major changes. The 7 Series will be the first facelifted model to transition to iDrive X. An all-new dashboard design is on the way, featuring a central touchscreen and the Panoramic Vision projection.

We’ve already seen this setup on the 2026/2027 iX3, but given the 7 Series’ position in the lineup, it should be more upscale in the sedan. There are also rumors of a passenger display at an additional cost. Similarly, the extra screen could become an option on the next-generation X5 arriving later this year.

BMW has confirmed the LCI will debut this year, though it hasn’t provided an exact date. With February already well underway and production reportedly starting in July, the premiere can’t be far off. Not long after the facelifted 7 Series breaks cover, BMW ALPINA is expected to unveil the G72 as a rival to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. However, the more luxurious 7er may not go on sale until mid-2027.