While we’re waiting for the 7 Series LCI to break cover, BMW has found the time to sneak in yet another special edition based on the outgoing model. The Nero Lusso Edition is more interesting than it may seem at first glance. It has a coachline, yet the entire body is painted the same color.

In Rolls-Royce fashion, most (if not all) G70s we’ve seen with coachlines have the upper and lower body sections finished in different hues. The coachline accentuates the two-tone scheme, but that’s not the case here. The whole body is sprayed in an Individual color most of us have never heard of, let alone seen. Codenamed “U86,” Nero Fuoco Metallic is available even on a lowly 1 Series.

Italian for “black luxury,” Nero Lusso stands out with the special edition’s name written as a signature on the C-pillars. The M Sport Pro Package comes standard, as do the 21-inch Individual wheels (1055) with an elegant multi-spoke design. The ALPINA-esque alloys feature a two-tone look that BMW loves to use these days on most of its cars.

Stepping inside, the Individual Merino leather upholstery is predictably black as well. BMW added a Nero Lusso Edition logo on the passenger side of the dashboard. To drive the point home, even the floor mats bear the signature with contrast stitching. Tinted side and rear glass comes standard, as is the case with most high-end sedans.

There aren’t any engine options, as the full-size luxury sedan is only sold with a diesel engine. The tried-and-tested B57 inline-six routes 295 hp and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm) to all four wheels. This 3.0-liter unit is a mild-hybrid that enables the 740d xDrive to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.8 seconds before topping out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

BMW is making only 135 units, with 43 of them headed to Poland. The Nero Lusso Edition could be the last hurrah for the 7 Series before it goes under the knife. G70 LCI production is believed to start this July, with a separate, fancier ALPINA G72 set to hit the assembly line about a year later.