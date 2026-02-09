Let’s face it: the rise of electric vehicles is making it increasingly difficult for the aftermarket scene to generate the same profits it enjoyed during the golden age of tuning. Not being able to work on a combustion engine greatly limits a tuner’s traditional areas of expertise. That said, there’s more to a car than its powertrain, and plenty of other components can still be customized by third parties.

Case in point, AC Schnitzer offers extensive support for the BMW i5, even though it obviously lacks a gasoline or diesel engine. The tuning program tailored to the all-electric G60 is shown here on the M Performance model, but it’s also compatible with the lesser versions. Likewise, most of these upgrades can be installed just as easily on the more practical i5 Touring, whether in M60 guise or not.

If you believe less is more, the good news is the Aachen-based company didn’t go overboard with the modifications. The front splitter is relatively subtle, while the side skirts protrude just enough to make their presence felt. At the back, the trunk lid spoiler looks like it was installed from the factory. Similarly, the roof spoiler gives the impression of an upgrade straight from the M Performance Parts catalog.

AC Schnitzer also ditches the original wheels in favor of its own 21-inch set, shown here in silver and black finishes. A two-tone option is available upon request, as are smaller 19- and 20-inch alloys for those who prioritize comfort over outright aesthetics. Suspension lowering springs, dropping the ride height by 25 millimeters, give the sedan a more aggressive stance and should also sharpen the handling. For added visual drama, optional wheel spacers widen both the front and rear tracks by 20 millimeters.

These are all tasteful modifications that stop short of excess, offering just enough to make this i5 stand out from the standard BMW version. If you prefer a combustion-powered 5 Series, AC Schnitzer also offers power upgrades for gasoline and diesel engines to complement the cosmetic changes. And for those fortunate enough to have an M5 G90 or G99 in the garage, the tuner is more than happy to work its magic on the V8.

It’ll be interesting to see how next year’s 5 Series facelift alters the design and how tuners respond to the Neue Klasse makeover. BMW is clearly moving toward a cleaner aesthetic, while the aftermarket world typically pushes in the opposite direction.