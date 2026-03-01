Article Summary BMW will offer an M Performance Track Kit for the M2 from July 2026, priced at €23,500 — it includes adjustable aero, a swan-neck rear wing with a dedicated Race Mode, and the first road-legal motorsport-derived coilover system.

The M2 CS gets a new M Performance exhaust option that cuts roughly 8kg of weight and adds multiple sound modes, starting at €8,343.50 with optional carbon and titanium tips.

All Track Kit components are StVZO-compliant, meaning the car remains street-legal — a key distinction that sets it apart from dedicated race conversions and positions it squarely at the track day market.

BMW will offer a factory-developed track day package for the M2 starting in July 2026, alongside a new performance exhaust option for the M2 CS. The M Performance Track Kit carries a price of €23,500 plus tax in Germany, excluding installation. The kit targets the growing track day segment, where drivers increasingly seek hardware that bridges the gap between street-legal ownership and circuit performance without requiring a dedicated race car.

What’s in the Track Kit

The package centers on an aerodynamics overhaul developed in BMW’s wind tunnel. A manually adjustable front splitter integrates with a front diffuser as a single unit, supplemented by fixed wheel arch diffusers and a scoop beneath the engine oil cooler. At the rear, a swan-neck wing — the same design principle used on the M4 GT4 and M4 GT3 customer racing cars — offers two angle-of-attack settings to tune downforce for different circuit characteristics.

A “Race Mode” shifts the wing 50mm rearward to increase aerodynamic effectiveness. In its retracted “Street Mode” position, the wing stays within German road traffic regulations (StVZO compliance), keeping the car road-legal throughout. A brake light is integrated directly into the rear wing structure.

Underneath, the kit includes a threaded coilover chassis with four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping, adjustable top mounts, and ride height adjustability of up to 20mm at both axles — infinitely variable. BMW describes the damper system as the first motorsport-derived unit of its kind to also carry road-legal certification. The kit is designed to work in conjunction with optional ultra-track tires.

Development was led by Jörg Weidinger, a BMW M test engineer and Nürburgring record holder responsible for chassis tuning.

M2 CS Exhaust

Separately, BMW is now offering an M Performance exhaust system for the M2 CS. The unit sheds approximately 8 kilograms compared to the standard exhaust and includes multiple sound modes tuned to the CS’s 390 kW (530 hp) S58 inline-six. Optional tailpipe trims in carbon and titanium are available. Pricing starts at €8,343.50 in Germany, again excluding installation.

The M2 CS itself — rated at 10.0 l/100km combined and 226 g/km CO₂ under WLTP — remains BMW M’s sole offering in the compact performance coupe segment, a class where rivals including the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Alpine A110 R have pushed factory track-focused hardware into mainstream availability.

Both the Track Kit and the exhaust are expected to reach markets in July 2026.