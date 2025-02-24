Tuners prefer to work on M Performance and M cars since their owners are more likely to modify them. But occasionally, aftermarket specialists switch focus to other, less enthusiast-focused BMWs. That’s what AC Schnitzer did for its latest program. Codenamed “U10,” the second-generation X2 has now been modified by the Aachen-based BMW specialist.

While this X2 has the M Sport Package, it’s not the hotter M35i. AC Schnitzer gave the crossover-coupe mashup a meaner attitude by installing a custom front spoiler lip. You can have it in the same color as the rest of the body or with this black finish to accompany BMW’s own Shadowline exterior treatment. The swoopy SUV also has new wheels, adopting the tuner’s 20-inch set with a black finish. Alternatively, you can opt for a bi-color look or anthracite.

AC Schnitzer offers wheel spacers that push the wheels outward by 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) at both axles. BMW X2 owners looking for a more aggressive look can combine the wheel spacers with the original alloys. The tuner tells us its upgrade is not just for show, as the wheel spaces also improve driving dynamics. That said, if you are looking for a fun-to-drive BMW, you will probably not buy a front-wheel-drive crossover.

The new X2 plays a more significant role in BMW’s lineup than its predecessor. Not only is there a fully electric iX2 now, but the X2 will supersede the X4. The latter is being dropped from the lineup without a direct replacement planned. The reason behind this decision is that the X2’s growth spurt increases the risks of overlapping with the X4. Consequently, the “G02” dies later this year.

Although the middle child of BMW’s so-called Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) lineup is going away soon, an iX4 is planned. The Neue Klasse-based “NA7” is expected to arrive by 2028 and could get the fully fledged M treatment.

Naturally, tuners like AC Schnitzer are worried that BMW’s electric product onslaught will result in fewer customers. Without a combustion engine to modify, the future of the aftermarket scene doesn’t look great. However, there will always be demand for custom wheels and body upgrades, even in the electric era.

Photos: AC Schnitzer