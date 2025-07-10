It’s only been a few weeks since AC Schnitzer threw a bunch of aftermarket parts at the BMW X3 M50, and now it’s ready to show off its take on a full-fat M car. The German tuner has worked its magic on the new M5, both in sedan and wagon flavors. A power upgrade is in the works, but in the meantime, the G90 and G99 receive a beefy body kit.

Not that the M5 needed to look angrier, but AC Schnitzer has modified just about every angle of the car. The front now features a sizeable splitter and side wings that bisect the air intakes. Along the profile, pronounced side skirts give the car more muscle, while both versions gain a roof spoiler. Opt for the sedan, and you also get a spoiler lip on the trunk lid.

The wheels haven’t been neglected either. The factory alloys have made way for 21-inch forged sets, available in either glossy black or a clear-painted, ceramic-coated finish. Ride height has also been lowered by 20 millimeters (nearly 0.8 inches) at both axles for a more aggressive stance.

As for the powertrain upgrade mentioned earlier, AC Schnitzer claims it can boost the electrified V8 to 800 horsepower, an 83-hp bump over the standard M5. While the tuner hasn’t detailed how it plans to extract more power from the plug-in hybrid setup, it’s likely focused on the gasoline engine. For reference, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 577 hp on its own in the stock car.

Doing the math, that would bring the S68 up to a clean 660 hp. Torque figures haven’t been disclosed, but an increase over the standard engine’s 750 Newton-meters (553 pound-feet) seems likely. To complement the power bump, AC Schnitzer offers a new stainless-steel exhaust system with 110-mm quad tips finished in what it calls “Carbon Sport.”

Modifying the M5 doesn’t necessarily have to go through a tuner. BMW offers a comprehensive selection of M Performance Parts for both the sedan and wagon, so you can make your M5 even more… M. For a price, of course.

Source: AC Schnitzer