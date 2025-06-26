This just in: M Performance cars are expensive. If you’ve settled for a regular BMW X3 because the spicy M50 was out of reach, AC Schnitzer now offers a dose of aggression for the standard “G45.” This otherwise unassuming four-cylinder diesel model gets some extra spice courtesy of an aftermarket body kit. The reputable German tuner has worked its magic to make the X3 20d xDrive look more exciting.

From nearly every angle, the fourth generation of Bavaria’s luxury crossover appears noticeably different. Starting at the front, the diesel X3 gets a meaner face with a beefy splitter made from polyurethane. It’s not just for show, as AC Schnitzer claims that it delivers real aerodynamic benefits. The side wings, integrated into the front bumper and also made from polyurethane, bring to mind the front canards BMW sells as M Performance Parts for select models. We’d honestly skip them, not just on the X3, but on all the other models as well.

AC Schnitzer has beefed up the profile with large side skirts. However, they’re only compatible with X3 versions equipped with the optional M Sport Package. They’re finished in matte black and can be paired with the tuner’s oversized logo on the rear doors. Additionally, the stock wheels have been replaced by a custom 22-inch set. While that might sound excessive, even BMW offers alloys of this size through its M Performance Parts catalog for the M50.

At the rear, the chunky roof spoiler is hard to miss. Like the front splitter, it’s said to be a functional aero component, increasing downforce on the rear axle. Interestingly, the exhaust remains hidden beneath the bumper, just as BMW intended. As a reminder, only the X3 M50 shows off its exhaust system, now featuring a quad setup. Going forward, only M Performance and full-fat M models will have visible exhaust tips.

Rounding off the exterior changes are suspension-lowering springs. Depending on the X3 version, these can bring the front end closer to the road by up to 25 millimeters (one inch), while the rear can be lowered by as much as 20 millimeters (0.8 inches).

Inside, changes are minimal. AC Schnitzer currently offers only an aluminum footrest for left-hand-drive cars and a key holder that fits into one of the two cupholders.

Photos: AC Schnitzer