BMW still has faith in auto shows and wants to make a splash at the Canadian International Auto Show. This year’s CIAS runs February 13-26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and there will be plenty to see. While the 2027 iX3 is predictably taking center stage, three other noteworthy EVs are also heading to the show.

The new iX3 will share the spotlight with a trio of M Performance models that ditch the combustion engine: the i4 M60, i5 M60, and iX M70. ICE loyalists won’t be left out either, as BMW is bringing the M2 CS, which is limited to just 81 units for the Canadian market. CIAS attendees will be able to do more than simply walk around the cars, as test drives of the i4 and several SUVs will also be available.

MINI will also have a strong presence, with the wild JCW x Deus Ex Machina Concept making its Canadian debut. The Oxford-based brand is also bringing the three-door John Cooper Works hot hatch and the JCW-spec Countryman. As with BMW, visitors will be able to book test drives at the show.

For those who want to focus solely on the iX3, BMW is showcasing the 50 xDrive. It’s the only version available at launch in Canada and globally. However, the lineup will expand in Europe before the end of the year with the introduction of a cheaper variant. That model will forgo the front motor and may also come with a smaller battery. However, BMW has yet to confirm whether the iX3 40 and iX3 40 xDrive will indeed receive a downgraded pack.

BMW hasn’t announced pricing for the iX3 50 xDrive in Canada yet. In the United States, the model is expected to start at around $60,000. In Germany, BMW has already quietly added a €2,000 premium since order books opened in September 2025, pushing the base price to €70,900.

It makes sense for the BMW Group to renew its commitment to the Canadian Auto Show for another year. CIAS typically attracts more than 300,000 visitors, offering strong potential to convert interest into sales. In 2025, BMW sold 31,347 vehicles in Canada, a 2.4% year-over-year increase. MINI also posted solid results, growing 22.2% YoY to 5,022 units.