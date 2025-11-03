BMW prefers to keep some mystery around just how exclusive its latest Competition Sport models are. In the past, the M division would disclose production numbers from the outset, but not anymore. With every new CS model launch, we’re told production is limited, yet no exact figure is given.

That was the case with the M3 CS Sedan, M4 Coupe, and M3 Touring. While BMW never officially revealed how many were made, sources close to Munich claimed each was capped at fewer than 2,000 units. The story is the same for the newest member of the CS lineup, the M2 CS. Globally, the hottest “G87” to date is said to have a production run below the same threshold.

Japan, for instance, is getting 87 cars, all of which have already been spoken for. BMWBLOG has now learned that the M2 CS will be nearly as exclusive in Canada, with only 81 examples planned. Pricing starts at 134,549 CAD, with an additional 4,000 CAD for the Individual Velvet Blue paint. Prepare to spend $ 1,000 CAD for ultra-track tires and $ 10,900 CAD for carbon ceramic brakes.

The United States is expected to receive the lion’s share of allocations. Reliable sources indicate that as many as 300 cars are headed stateside, though these figures remain fluid. In late June, Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, told us that build slots for certain markets had already been increased by “quite some units.”

At that time, there was “huge demand” for the M2 CS, particularly from the U.S., Germany, and China. Production at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico began in August and is reportedly scheduled to conclude in July 2027. Over this 11-month window, fewer than 2,000 cars are expected to be built, consistent with recent CS models.

Roughly a month after M2 CS production wraps up, another variant is anticipated to enter production. The long-rumored xDrive version is said to begin assembly in August 2026. Additionally, a Track Package is on the way next year, though it remains unclear whether it will be exclusive to new cars or also offered as a retrofit. Either, the G87’s story isn’t over yet.