A few days before the IAA Mobility show officially opens, I had the chance to see MINI’s latest collaboration with Deus Ex Machina at the brand’s Pavilion in central Munich. Two one-offs sat quietly inside, waiting for their big reveal: one electric, one petrol, both carrying MINI’s John Cooper Works badge and Deus’ signature raw design.

From Rally Stages to Street Experiments

MINI’s competition story is well known. Wins at Monte Carlo in the 1960s, a famous 1-2-3 finish in ’66, and a string of strong results cemented the Cooper S as a motorsport underdog that regularly embarrassed bigger rivals. These new concepts tap into that past, but filter it through Deus’ surf and motorcycle culture. The results are two very different cars with a shared DIY spirit.

The Skeg – An Electric Surfboard on Wheels

The Skeg takes the electric JCW (J01) and turns it into something that looks more at home on the beach than the boulevard. Semi-transparent fiberglass panels drop the weight and catch light in unexpected ways. Wide fenders and a big roof spoiler give it stance, while the rear “surfboard” spoiler is a clear nod to Deus’ roots.

Inside, it’s stripped back and deliberately rough around the edges: neoprene seats, trays for wetsuits, and a dash built like a surfboard. It feels less like a concept car and more like someone’s rolling surf shack.

The Machina – A Petrol-Powered Throwback

Where The Skeg is coastal, The Machina is all circuit. Based on the petrol F66 JCW, it makes 231 horsepower and wears its rally inspiration proudly. Quad lamps up front, a red-white-black livery, and a huge roof wing make it look ready for a special stage.

The inside is bare metal, a roll cage, and a hydraulic handbrake — closer to a race car than anything you’ll find in a showroom. It’s messy, mechanical, and honest, which is exactly the point.

Two Cars, One Approach

Both cars carry a giant “X” across the roof to mark the collaboration. Neither is headed for production. They’re experiments, blending MINI’s motorsport roots with Deus’ workshop style. Earlier this year, the partnership also produced a livery for Bulldog Racing’s Nürburgring entry, which ended up on the podium.

What’s Next at IAA

Alongside these two, MINI will show the Aceman SE and Countryman SE ALL4 as part of its growing electric lineup. BMW, meanwhile, pulled the wraps off the production Neue Klasse iX3 — a major debut that will likely dominate headlines moving forward.