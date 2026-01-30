There’s a solid chance that the first thing that jumps to mind when you say “Mercedes-Benz S-Class” is the BMW 7 Series, and vice versa. Since it’s arguably the two brands’ most iconic rivalry, it makes perfect sense. The newest installment in the rivalry comes by way of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It receives a mid-lifecycle refresh akin to what the BMW 7 Series will get later this year. But ahead of that reveal, let’s take a look at how the two limousines compare.

Exterior Design

Mercedes introduced a larger grille for the 2027 S-Class, and it’s obvious. The G70 7 Series’ larger grille serves as a clear influence; it’s obvious when you look at the two side by side. Mercedes does eschew the dual headlight look in favor of a more traditional front end design, which I think lends itself to a certain classiness. From the side, both appear imposing, although the 7 is a bit more “monolithic.” The S-Class silhouette admittedly doesn’t change much from last year. The fancy new 50 cross-spoke wheels will definitely help give the S-Class an athletic edge over the 7er, too. At least, from outside the car. The 7 Series is also stretches a bit longer than the S-Class.

Around back, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets fancy new taillights in the image of the brand’s three-pointed star. Little else changes — fitting for a refresh rather than a full-fledged model changeover. Compared to the BMW 7 Series, the new S-Class looks tame, which isn’t entirely unusual when you consider each brand’s ethos.

Interior Design

Inside, the biggest news is probably the addition of heated seatbelts. BMW doesn’t have an answer to that feature, although I’m not sure how many customers it will single-handedly win over. Speaking of big, the screens are larger, with the center display measuring 14.4 inches and dual 12.3-inch screens on either side. It’s quite possible BMW will add another screen to the LCI BMW 7 Series coming later this year. But for now, Merc is the screen real estate king.

Of course, in this segment, what’s going on in the back is just as important as what the driver sees. Fittingly, rear-seaters get bigger screens compared to the outgoing model, which dwarf the 7 Series’ screens. New remotes for climate control and window shades allow even more effortless adjustment. Minor improvements though they may be, these changes still put the S-Class ahead of the 7er in terms of amenities. At least, for now.

Performance

Shockingly big news on the performance front: the S-Class now comes with a flat-plane crank V8. The new powertrain also makes more horsepower — 530, to be exact. The juiced power plant still makes fewer ponies than the V8-powered 7 Series, though. Its 4.4-liter mill makes 536 horsepower. The six-cylinder motor makes more torque than the outgoing model, too. An overboost function allows it to achieve 472 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid S-Class also makes more power — a whopping 576 horsepower. Importantly, a V12 option will also be available, although technically sold as a Maybach. Still, it’s more V12 than BMW will sell you. We expect the refreshed Mercedes S-Class to drive a lot like the outgoing one; perhaps plusher than the 7, but probably not more fun to drive. Granted, the standard rear-wheel steering should help make the new S-Class a bit more agile feeling.

Technology

We kind of covered tech with the interior review, but we’ll say it again: the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the king of screens in the full-size luxury sedan segment. Larger screens in front and back build on an already sort of overkill approach in the screen department. The newest MBUX system integrates “multiple AI agents” for enhanced usability and customization, but practically, little changes. Expect voice commands, augmented reality navigation, and in-car gaming; all stuff you’ll find in the current 7er.

Arguably, the S-Class makes its biggest strides in the powertrain department, which is a bit unexpected. It will be very interesting to see where BMW takes the 7 Series in just a few short months, when we’ll see an official debut. We’re arguably biased, but the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class feels like it’s playing a little bit of catch-up with the 7er. Maybe we’ll have a different feeling after some seat time.