Ahead of a mid-lifecycle refresh (LCI) next year, the 2026 BMW 7 Series plays it safe. No major changes accompany the model this year, making it more or less the same car that debuted three years ago. With the addition, of course, of a plug-in hybrid model that arrived one model year after initial launch. When it comes to 7 Series news, the most interesting stuff is still yet to come. Next year’s LCI will bring significant tweaks, so if you like the G70 chassis the way it is now, it’s your last chance to get in. The MY26 car is in production now until the LCI model starts up in July 2026.

2026 BMW 7 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Every new BMW 7 Series pairs a turbocharged six- or eight-cylinder engine with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The range opens with the 740i and 740i xDrive, both powered by BMW’s B58 inline-six producing 375 horsepower. Above that sits the plug-in hybrid 750e, combining its gas engine and electric motor for a total of 483 horsepower. At the top of the lineup, the 760i xDrive reigns as the quickest, hitting 60 mph in a BMW-estimated 4.1 seconds. It uses the M Division’s S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, rated at 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Yes, it’s slower than the V12-powered M760i — which does not get a successor unless you count the electric i7 M70 — but we doubt you’ll mind much from the driver’s seat. Or the passenger’s seat, for that matter.

2026 BMW 7 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The 750e xDrive PHEV is probably best for efficiency minded customers. The EPA estimates 70 MPGe, 35 miles of all-electric range, and 460 miles of total range. Even without the aid of the battery/motor, the PHEV still manages 24 mpg. However, if you plan to frequently run your 7 Series without any sort of charging, the 740i is a better choice. The regular rear-wheel drive car achieves an EPA-estimated 25 mpg city and 31 mpg highway (28 combined). All-wheel drive models are hardly impacted; the EPA claims 24 city, 31 highway, and 27 overall. All are superior options to the 2026 760i xDrive, which manages a lousy 18 city and 25 highway (20 combined).

Interior and Cargo Space

One of the biggest reasons to pick the 7 Series over other BMWs — or its rivals — is the cabin. It’s designed for comfort, wrapping occupants in high-quality materials and generous space. Even the base model feels like a sanctuary, though genuine leather costs extra, with BMW’s Veganza upholstery as standard. Leather ranges from $1,850 for Extended Merino to a whopping $7,300 for Full Merino. If you’re shopping at this price point, you probably don’t need us to tell you what you like, but we’d probably stick with the Extended leather. For frequent long drives, the available massaging and ventilated seats are worthwhile upgrades at $1,000 and $500, respectively.

The 2026 BMW 7 Series offers a larger trunk (19 cubic feet) than its prime competitors, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Audi A8. Although, it comes at the cost of some interior space. Although on paper the Benz and Audi offer more cabin space, the 7er’s cabin is far from claustrophobic.

2026 BMW 7 Series Technology and Connectivity

The 7 Series includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 14.9-inch central display powered by iDrive 8.5 with a head-up display. The $1,750 Premium Package adds extra driver-assistance tech and an illuminated kidney grille. Other highlights include the massive 31-inch rear Theater Screen, a $5,000 Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and optional automatic doors for added convenience. Note: most options are slightly more expensive than they were last year.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2025 BMW 7 Series packs an impressive suite of driver-assistance tech right out of the box. Standard equipment includes rear and top-view cameras, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. Honestly, it’s expected from a luxury sedan at this level. The Premium Package continues to be a value pick here, sporting extras like Surround View, self-parking capability, and adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go. For those who want the full semi-autonomous experience, BMW’s Driving Assistance Pro system adds hands-free highway driving and automatic lane changes for an additional $2,500. At this price point, why not?

2026 BMW 7 Series Pricing

7 Series pricing starts $2,000 higher than it did last year. So, a standard 740i sets you back $99,300. Adding xDrive tacks on $3,000 to the start price, and if you want a V8, you’re now parting with $124,700. Hybrids are somewhere in between, at $110,000. Comparisons are easy between the 7er and Merc’s S-Class, which starts at around $20,000 more than the entry-level 7 Series. On the other hand, the Genesis G90 starts a bit lower than the 7er.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Our Take

Big changes are coming to the 7 Series next year, and we’re okay waiting — you should be, too. Unless you’re in love with everything the current G70 does, we’d recommend waiting for next year’s 7 Series facelift. But if you can’t (or don’t want to) wait, the current car will still check all the boxes. Remember, the car won’t get the full Neue Klasse treatment, but the iDrive controller might be missing. Additionally, there might be some new lighting designs decorating the exterior. Given the car’s already extroverted design, though, we don’t expect it to be anything make or break for someone already considering the car.