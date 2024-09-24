Despite BMW’s aggressive push into the electric vehicle market, the 2024 BMW M135 xDrive proves that gasoline-powered hot hatches still have a place. Still positioned as a direct rival to the Audi S3 Sportback and AMG A45, the all-new BMW M135 xDrive, codename F70, retains its front-wheel-drive architecture, similar to the previous F40 model. Though its exterior design remains controversial, BMW has packed the M135 with substantial mechanical upgrades. The question then becomes: can BMW’s latest mechanical tweaks make this hot hatch feel like more than just a front-wheel-drive machine, or will customers still lust over the first-generation rear-wheel drive 1 Series? I flew to Munich to the tackle the Autobahn and some tight, winding backroads, to answer that question.

Exterior Design

Let’s address the elephant in the room first—the refreshed design. The M135’s exterior has taken the controversial design of the outgoing 1 Series and given it simpler shapes and a bit more sportiness. The front end features a new interpretation of BMW’s kidney grille, though the M135 distinguishes itself with horizontal slats, setting it apart from the vertical and slanted bars found on lesser models. The nose has also been angled forward to give it an elongated, more dynamic appearance—reminiscent of the old BMW ‘shark nose’ style.

2024 BMW M135 Good Good driving dynamics

Fairly spacious for a hatchback

Bad Quirky and odd design

No iDrive controller

Expensive for an entry-level BMW

Up front, the headlights have undergone a significant transformation. Gone are the iconic round lamps; instead, you’ll find two vertical LED bars that hint at the BMW DNA while pushing the design into new territory. The front bumper is also quite busy and comes adorned with piano-black trim—a trim I’m still not a fan of.

The side view has not changed much, if at all. It has a similar shape as the F40 generation, but it gains things like rocker panels and a number 1 imprinted in the kink. The 19-inch forged wheels, part of the optional M Technology Package, complete the hot hatch stance, along with M sport brakes, which can be specced in gray, red, black, or blue calipers.

At the rear, the car maintains its wide stance with strong hips and a quad-pipe exhaust system, which has definitely pissed off some M enthusiasts. The taillights, similar to those on the X2, are controversial—BMW decided on two separate light clusters rather than the iconic L-shape, a decision that has also not pleased purists. However, the rear spoiler and diffuser help underline the car’s performance chops, and the M135 badge takes pride of place, signaling the model’s status as a top-tier hot hatch.

Interior Design

Inside, the M135’s cabin continues the BMW tradition of driver-focused design. The centerpiece is now the large curved display, running on BMW’s latest iDrive 9 system. While I’m still not in love with the large screens, especially in smaller cars, it was bound to happen to the 1 Series as well. And yes, I miss the iDrive controller…

On the positive side, the interface is snappier and more responsive than previous versions of iDrive 9, though it has its quirks—like the lack of a dedicated navigation button in the center console, which can be mildly frustrating. The interior has lost a lot of its physical buttons in favor of touch and voice controls. However, the updated ambient lighting and an exclusive dashboard trim to the M135 give the interior a premium feel.

The M Sport seats, finished in Alcantara, offer excellent support and comfort even after hours of driving. For those looking for an eco-friendly option, BMW offers a leather-free seat option called “Veganza.” The spaciousness of the interior remains typical for a 1 Series, meaning it’s not a large car, but it offers enough room for a couple of suitcases and some backseat passengers—though taller occupants may find rear legroom a bit tight.

Technical Specs

Let’s talk power: the M135 is offered with two power levels depending on the market. European buyers will get 296 hp (221 kW), while other regions receive 312 hp. Both versions make 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, which is actually 50 Nm less than the outgoing F40 M135i, but BMW assures us it won’t impact daily driving performance. The power is channeled through BMW’s updated 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, replacing the 8-speed torque-converter automatic from before. This change contributes to a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.9 seconds—0.1 seconds slower than its predecessor.

The M135 comes with all-wheel drive and a mechanical front differential lock as standard. These features work together with stiffer anti-roll bars and an M Adaptive suspension system that’s lowered by 8 mm to improve the car’s handling. There are also 50% stiffer rear axle bushings and frequency-selective dampers. These dampers are designed to maintain the car’s sportiness without sacrificing comfort, offering a balance that’s hard to achieve in most hot hatches.

The M135’s driving dynamics benefit further from the M Technology Package, available exclusively on this model. In this package, you’ll find additional goodies like M Compound brakes (385 mm front, 330 mm rear) with 4 piston monoblock fixed calipers and brake pads from the M3/M4, an X-strut for increased rigidity, and track-ready Michelin semi-slick tires (Cup 2). Alongside the suspension tweaks, the package also adds stiffened aluminum stabilizer brackets, aluminum anti-roll bars for added rigidity, specifically tuned dampers, more camber at the front and a more aggressive front and rear axle setup.

Furthermore, BMW apparently has some tricks up their sleeve with this new generation M135. According to a product manager, the engineers cleverly used the mechanical differential lock and the all-wheel-drive system to deliver the feel of oversteer, mimicking the dynamics of a rear-wheel-drive car.

Driving Experience

The real test for the new BMW M135, of course, is on the road. Out on the curvy backroads of Munich, the car showed its true potential. Traction and grip are exceptional, with the car carrying impressive mid-corner speed and maintaining a planted feel even under hard acceleration. The combination of the mechanical front differential and the activated rear axle works wonders to quell understeer, giving the car a sense of rotation that tightens its line through corners.

Hot hatches can be harsh daily drivers so that’s something that BMW wanted to address. The Comfort Mode now sits further apart from the Sport settings offering a better ride quality than the outgoing F40 M135i, even with the M Technology Package. Speaking of this, this supped up package certainly enhances the car’s driving dynamics, but it likely comes at the cost of some everyday comfort. Unfortunately, I didn’t have another M135 without the package to compare, but it’s easy to imagine that daily driving would be smoother and more comfortable without the added stiffness from the performance upgrades.

There’s still a bit of torque steer in the new M135, though it’s less noticeable than in the previous F40 model. With smooth steering inputs, you can easily manage it, and once the front wheels regain grip, the car takes off with impressive force. Furthermore, the rolling refinement at high speeds is solid and highway cruising is a breeze.

In Sport mode, the suspension tightens up, and the car’s responsiveness improves dramatically. Same for the harshness over imperfect pavement. You’ll notice though that the body control is much better than in previous generations, with very little roll and excellent composure through corners. The steering, which can feel a bit light in Comfort, gains precision in Sport, giving you a better sense of connection to the road.

BMW’s engineering tricks—like the rear-axle setup—allow the car to rotate just enough through corners to mimic the feel of rear-wheel drive without inducing too much of an artificial oversteer. It’s a playful hot hatch that knows how to have fun, without trying too hard to go sideways. Is it as fun as the M140i with a six-cylinder and a rear-wheel drive setup? Never, but that’s another story for another time.

On the Autobahn, the M135 is a missile, reaching speeds up to 245 km/h with confidence. The B48 engine comes alive at higher revs, delivering its power smoothly despite some obvious turbo lag. The new 7-speed DCT shifts quickly and cleanly, eliminating the occasional hesitation that plagued cars like the X1 M35 or X2 M35.

I have to give high praise to the new M Sport seats. The design is exceptional, offering excellent lumbar and side bolster support. They provided a snug, secure feel, especially when I pushed the car harder through corners, keeping me firmly in place without sacrificing comfort.

Should I Buy One?

With a starting price of €56,200, the 2024 BMW M135 hatchback isn’t exactly cheap—especially once you start adding packages and options, which can push the price beyond €70,000. At that point, it’s competing with the 3 and 4 Series, making it hard to consider it an entry-level BMW. However, the M135 offers a unique blend of performance and practicality that appeals to a specific type of customer looking for a compact yet capable daily driver.

Overall, the new BMW M135 holds its own in a competitive segment. If you’re a fan of the old-school rear-wheel-drive 1 Series, this might not be for you. But for those willing to embrace the new front-wheel-drive-based platform, BMW’s tweaks have made the M135 an enjoyable, high-performance hatchback that delivers on both practicality and thrills.

A final and important point: The M Technology Package adds another layer of excitement, though its stiffer ride may not be for everyone. If this is your only car, you might want to skip the package for a more balanced experience. However, as a second car or weekend toy, the M135 with all the trimmings is hard to beat.