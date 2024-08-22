Just when everyone thought the XM couldn’t be even more controversial, BMW launched the somewhat obscure 50e. It’s a lower-powered version of the M brute with a downsized six-cylinder engine. It’s effectively the slowest full-fat M car the company makes. Officially, it takes 5.1 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h), but a new video shows it’s a tad quicker in real life.

A test conducted on the Autobahn reveals the B58-powered BMW XM 50e takes 4.88 seconds to get the job done. It needs 12.91 seconds to complete the quarter mile, which is fairly decent considering this behemoth weighs 2,620 kg (5,776 lbs). It took 20.44 seconds to reach the half-mile mark before topping out at 155 mph (250 km/h). That’s the fastest it’ll go but the beefier XM Label can do 180 mph (290 km/h).

Judging strictly by the technical specifications, there’s basically no reason to get the XM 50e over the X5 50e. The latter not only has 14 extra horses but it’s also a full 200 kg (441 lbs) lighter. BMW charges a steep €132,400 for the XM 50e in Germany whereas the X5 50e goes for “just” €97,300. Yes, there’s €35,100 between the two, so about the equivalent of a base 2 Series Active Tourer minivan.

But people don’t buy the XM for its performance, especially since the V8 versions are similarly outshined by the cheaper X5 M Competition. The XM’s customer base consists of people who want to stand out and maybe can’t afford a Lamborghini Urus. The 50e is the most attainable ticket to enter the XM club, albeit it’s only offered in certain markets. In the United States, the electrified SUV is strictly an eight-cylinder affair.

The future doesn’t look so great for the XM. We’re already hearing rumors about the potential demise of the non-Label XM V8 model next summer. A second-generation model, potentially fully electric, hasn’t been approved yet, and it might ultimately be scrapped. However, nothing is official, so take these details with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube