One tidbit about the 7 Series sold in China you might have missed is the “L” in its name. While that makes sense for models with a stretched wheelbase, that’s not the case with the “G70.” BMW’s flagship sedan isn’t any longer than it is elsewhere, yet in China, this car is known as the M760Le.

As odd as that may sound, the decision makes sense from a marketing perspective. BMW knows Chinese buyers value spacious cabins with generous rear-seat legroom. Adding the “L” helps position the car as a more luxurious, chauffeur-friendly option. Especially in the eyes of customers seeking a sumptuous ride without stepping up to Rolls-Royce prices. Fun fact: at 3,215 millimeters (126.6 inches), the G70’s wheelbase is actually slightly longer than that of the old G12.

The current 7 Series is nearing its fourth anniversary, a long time in today’s hyper-competitive car market. Before the Life Cycle Impulse arrives later this year to freshen things up, we’re bringing you new images of a high-end build. It’s among the priciest configurations, as it’s an M760e, sorry, M760Le, finished in a two-tone paint scheme.

For this Beijing photoshoot, BMW chose to highlight the M Performance electric sedan in a Liquid Copper and Sapphire Black color combination. Even without ticking any additional option boxes, this M760Le would cost at least €160,000 back home in Germany.

After four years, we’ve had time to acclimate to the polarizing front-end design. Don’t expect it to change dramatically with the facelift. Spy shots of the 7 Series LCI strongly suggest the oversized kidney grille and split headlights are here to stay. BMW may sprinkle in some Neue Klasse design cues, but the brand appears committed to its love-it-or-hate-it approach. The same holds true for the second-generation X7 debuting in 2027.

Production of the 7 Series facelift is rumored to begin in July, pointing to an official debut in late spring or early summer. BMW’s acquisition of the ALPINA brand will also pave the way for the return of the B7, albeit under a different name. The “G72” could make sense in China as the most luxurious 7 Series yet, though it remains to be seen how much weight the name itself would carry there.