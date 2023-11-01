Wealthy people buying fullsize posh sedans are unlikely to take their luxobarges to the drag strip but that hasn’t stopped Carwow from orchestrating a fight between the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, and Mercedes S-Class. These aren’t just any regular versions of the flagships as all three have plug-in hybrid powertrains based around six-cylinder gasoline engines.

The M760e is the most powerful of the German trifecta, but also the heaviest. Its inline-six 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine works with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of 571 hp and 800 Nm. The electrified muscle must move an all-wheel-drive stately sedan that weighs a hefty 2,525 kilograms.

A long-wheelbase version, this Audi A8 has an equally complicated alphanumeric designation since it goes by the name of 60 TFSIe. It has a 3.0-liter V6 turbo and an e-motor good for a total system output of 462 hp and 700 Nm. That’s substantially less than the plug-in hybrid M Performance model from Bavaria but the model carrying the Four Rings is much lighter, at 2,340 kg.

As for the Mercedes S-Class, it too is the elongated variant with a name that combines letters with numbers: S580e. While its two rivals have all-wheel drive, this is a RWD vehicle with an inline-six and electric motor delivering 510 hp and 750 Nm. The three-pointed star mentions its electrified sedan tips the scales at 2,435 kg.

The first of several drag races didn’t involve using combustion engines as all three German luxury sedans relied solely on their electric motors to get going. It was a clear win for the S-Class to the quarter-mile mark while the M760e was barely ahead of the A8. As expected from an M Performance car, the 7 Series had its revenge in the traditional drag races with the ICE turned on. In the subsequent rolling races from 50 mph to the half-mile, it was an initial win for the Mercedes but the BMW won the second fight.

The last test involved braking hard from 100 mph, and the S-Class came to a halt sooner than the other two cars.

Source: Carwow / YouTube