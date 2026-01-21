Japanese tuner 3D Design has announced a four-piece aerodynamic package for the new G90 BMW M5, with pricing expected to be available within the next week. The complete kit emphasizes the tuner’s signature restrained styling approach while enhancing the M5’s already aggressive stance.

Dry Carbon Fiber Construction

All components in the aero package are constructed from dry-grade carbon fiber with a 2×2 weave pattern. The kit includes: a front lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and a trunk spoiler. Notably, all components except the trunk spoiler are compatible with the G99 M5 Touring, allowing wagon owners to access most of the styling upgrades.

In a market increasingly flooded with aggressive aftermarket aero components, 3D Design continues to prioritize subtlety. “Many brands now produce carbon aero parts, and there may be a tendency for them to be aggressive in order to express individuality,” the company explained. “Among them, 3D Design always focuses on a simple yet unique style that does not ruin the BMW design or spoil the sense of luxury.” The tuner expressed confidence that this G90 M5 package fully embodies that design philosophy, enhancing the sedan’s presence without overwhelming its factory proportions.

The Advantages of Dry Carbon Fiber

3D Design’s choice of dry-grade carbon fiber represents a premium approach to aftermarket aero components. Unlike wet-layup carbon fiber—where resin is applied after the carbon fabric is laid into the mold—dry carbon (also called prepreg carbon) uses pre-impregnated fabric that’s cured under high pressure and temperature in an autoclave.This manufacturing process delivers several key advantages. Dry carbon components are significantly lighter than wet-layup alternatives due to a higher fiber-to-resin ratio, resulting in a stiffer, stronger final product. The autoclave curing process also produces more consistent part quality with fewer voids or imperfections in the carbon matrix.

The 2×2 twill weave pattern chosen by 3D Design provides an ideal balance between aesthetics and structural integrity. The tighter weave creates the classic checkerboard appearance that’s become synonymous with high-end carbon fiber, while maintaining excellent strength characteristics in multiple directions. This weave pattern is particularly well-suited to the complex curves and contours of the G90 M5’s body panels.

Beyond performance benefits, dry carbon’s superior finish quality means less post-production work is required to achieve the glass-like surface finish visible in 3D Design’s preview images. The weight savings, while modest across individual components, contribute to improved handling dynamics—particularly important given the G90 M5’s substantial 2,445 kg curb weight.

Additional Components in Development

Beyond the aero package, 3D Design is developing complementary upgrades for the G90 BMW M5 sedan. The car shown in preview images features 3D Design exhaust tips—a direct replacement for the OEM tips that requires no special installation work while retaining the factory silencer.The company is also finalizing a lowering spring kit. The prototype M5 pictured sits approximately 20mm lower than stock on trial sample springs, improving the sedan’s stance without compromising usability.

As with previous 3D Design offerings, select interior components will also be available for the G90 M5, though specific details have not yet been announced. Pricing for the complete aero package and individual components is expected to be released within the coming week.