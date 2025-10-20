Japan’s BMW tuner 3D Design typically keeps things classy, and its latest project is no exception. Instead of giving the X3 a radical body kit, the aftermarket specialist embraced the “less is more” philosophy. The custom parts look as though they came straight out of BMW’s own M Performance Parts catalog.

So, what’s changed? For starters, 3D Design has added a carbon spoiler lip to the factory front bumper. The enlarged side skirts, also crafted from carbon fiber, give the SUV a more muscular profile without going overboard. Our favorite detail is at the rear, where a roof-edge spoiler in carbon extends farther than the OEM piece.

If there’s one thing missing, it’s a new diffuser to replace the glossy black one BMW insists on fitting to nearly every model. Thankfully, 3D Design is already working on a carbon version to complete the kit. Inside, the pedals and footrest are made from billet aluminum with non-slip rubber inserts, while the new floor mats proudly display the tuner’s logo.

3D Design’s package for the BMW X3 M50 showcases subtlety, catering to the “if you know, you know” crowd. It brings to mind ALPINA’s XD3, which unfortunately won’t return for the G45 generation. BMW is moving the brand further upmarket, focusing on the 7 Series and X7 at the expense of smaller models.

Another X3 variant not making a comeback is the full-fat M. Howevr, BMW is reportedly cooking a Neue Klasse iX3 M. Either way, the M50 will remain the flagship combustion-powered version. It’s not the only six-cylinder X3 available, as the 40d xDrive also packs an inline-six, albeit without the M Performance branding, since it doesn’t directly replace the old M40d from the “G01” era.

While 3D Design has previously worked on the X4, those days are over. BMW is preparing to discontinue the coupe-styled SUV, though an all-electric iX4 is likely to take its place.

Photos: 3D Design