For decades, ALPINA carved out its own niche by focusing on luxury-oriented grand tourers. It deliberately avoided overlapping with BMW M products, which have historically been more track-focused. That said, a GT engineered in Buchloe can still hold its own on a circuit as demanding as the Nürburgring.

Onboard footage from Sport Auto shows the German magazine’s test driver, Christian Gebhardt, going flat out in the B3 GT. The limited-run special edition appears here as a sedan, though ALPINA also offered a more practical Tourer. Riding on Pirelli P Zero rubber, the classier alternative to an M3 completed the lap in 7:51. That made it a second quicker than the ALPINA B4, lapped by the same experienced driver three years earlier.

As you’d expect, the B3 GT was no match for the hardcore M3 CS. When Sport Auto tested the Competition Sport a year ago, Christian Gebhardt needed only 7:27 to cross the finish line. The M3 Touring was also faster than the B3 GT, stopping the clock at 7:34 a couple of years ago.

To be brutally honest, we’re not optimistic about a return of the B3 in the BMW ALPINA era. The upcoming standalone automaker is expected to move upmarket, initially focusing on the 7 Series and X7. Under this new direction, smaller cars like the B3, B4, and even the B5, are unlikely to make a comeback. Likewise, new ALPINA versions of the X3 probably aren’t in the cards.

Under the BMW Group’s corporate umbrella, future ALPINA models will target those “who drive far and travel fast.” That’s a clear indication the brand won’t compete with BMW M, instead offering more sumptuous GTs without straying into Rolls-Royce territory. As a result, cars like the B3 may be gone for good, with Munich aiming to fill the gap with the M350 and the next-generation M3.

The B3 GT truly marks the end of an era, signaling the close of the ALPINA many of us grew up with. BMW has pledged to respect the niche brand’s heritage and build upon it. We’re hopeful it will amount to more than a luxed-up trim level for a 7 Series facelift or the next-generation X7.

