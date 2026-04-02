Article Summary The eighth-generation BMW 3 Series Sedan will spawn a long-wheelbase version.

Although the standard 3 Series G50 will be revealed in 2026, BMW might not introduce the bigger G58 until next year.

G58 production is believed to start in a year from now, and BMW could sell the car outside China as well.

BMW has been selling a long-wheelbase 3 Series in China since the days of the F35. If you’re unfamiliar with the codename, it’s a stretched F30 launched back in 2012. Then the G28 arrived in 2019, paving the way for a fully electric 3 Series sedan in 2022. We’re now hearing the luxury brand is working on a follow-up, internally known as the G58.

The next-generation 3 Series with an elongated wheelbase could enter production in about a year, per a Bimmer Post report. According to an insider familiar with BMW’s plans, the longer derivative will hit the assembly line in China in April 2027. Considering BMW already sells long-wheelbase sedans outside China, we wouldn’t be surprised if the G58 becomes available in additional markets.

In China, BMW will apparently get the ball rolling with the 325L and 330L models. Both will use the ubiquitous B48 engine in different states of tune. For those who prefer to go electric, an i3 NA8 is also on the way and could arrive before the gasoline-powered model.

Unfortunately, neither the gas nor the electric model has much chance of reaching the United States. As we recently learned from BMW’s product boss, Bernd Körber, the company doesn’t currently see enough demand for long-wheelbase models in North America. Consequently, other stretched sedans like the 2 Series Gran Coupe and 5 Series won’t get a U.S. visa either.

Mind you, not all of BMW’s stretched models are sedans. The X1, X3, and even the X5 have received longer wheelbases for improved rear legroom. More are on the way, as CEO Oliver Zipse has already confirmed the next-generation X5 will receive a China-specific version.

It’s a formula that appears to be working, since other luxury automakers such as Audi and Mercedes have been selling long-wheelbase vehicles for years. These segment-blurring models don’t seem to create significant product overlap, although some degree of cannibalization is likely unavoidable.

It’s worth noting that long-wheelbase BMWs typically feature nicer interiors with more luxurious rear seating. We’ve already explained the differences between the X3 G45 and X3 G48, noting that the Chinese version offers features unavailable on the global model. Competing in the same segment on the EV side, a stretched iX3 (NA6) arrives this month at Auto Beijing 2026.

Note: Spy photos show the standard-wheelbase 3 Series Sedan G50.

Source: Bimmer Post