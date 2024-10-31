When ALPINA launched the limited-run B5 GT, it arrived near the end of the 5 Series G60’s life cycle. It’s a different story with its smaller brother since the B3 GT is not a run-out special. The 3 Series G20-based sports sedan is a permanent member of the lineup. A classier alternative to the M3 G80, the gentleman’s grand tourer shines in a new photo gallery.

As if the B3 GT wasn’t special already, ALPINA sought to spice it up with a special paint job. Daytona Violet is exclusive to the GT and will cost you an extra €4,900 in Germany. Another telltale sign this isn’t a regular B3 is the Oro Tecnico finish for the retro pinstripes. In addition, the forged 20-inch ALPINA Classic wheels and the badges have the same look reserved for the GT.

The interior is not standard either since it has the full Merino leather extending onto the dashboard for the princely sum of €4,350. As is usually the case with cars owned by the automaker, this B3 GT is a high-end build. A fully loaded configuration costs as much as €122,000 in Germany, making it two and a half times more expensive than a base 3 Series.

The B3 GT has the same amount of horsepower as the M3 Competition xDrive, at 522 hp. However, it packs substantially more torque. With 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) on tap, the ALPINA version has an extra 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) over the all-paw M3. It uses the same twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six engine as the M version, so the S58 is found underneath the hood.

The B3 GT is likely a dying breed considering BMW plans to push ALPINA upmarket. If the reports are accurate, they’ll phase out the smaller cars in the second half of the decade. The Buchloe-brand marque will evolve into a Bentley rival by focusing on the biggest BMWs. Expect the B7 to return with the 7 Series facelift and join the XB7. ALPINA is likely to bridge the gap between the fanciest BMWs and the “cheapest” Rolls-Royces.