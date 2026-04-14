Austrian design studio Vagabund has teamed up with MINI to produce a pair of custom Countryman S ALL4 models that lean into festival culture — literally. Both cars have functioning external speaker systems built into the bodywork, and the rear side windows have been removed to make room for them.

The project falls under MINI’s ongoing push for bespoke vehicle builds, though this one goes further than most. The division of labor is fairly clear: MINI provided the Countryman as the base platform and handled the engineering and technical integration, while Vagabund — based in Graz and known for reworking motorcycles and occasionally cars with a distinctive industrial aesthetic — did the creative transformation. The result is something neither would likely have produced on their own.

A Sound Studio On Wheels

The sound setup is the main point of difference. Each car has a loudspeaker housing made from cast polymer granite — a material chosen for its acoustic properties rather than weight savings — with tweeters and mid-range speakers built into the body and subwoofers in the rear that activate when the tailgate opens. The two cars can operate independently, but together they’re meant to function as a kind of mobile PA system for outdoor gatherings.

Two Models, One Idea

Visually, the two cars are deliberately opposite to each other. One is finished in Melting Silver with sand and white accents. The other is Midnight Black throughout. Vagabund reworked the wheel arches to give both a wider stance, and added a front bumper attachment that bridges the connection between the wings and the original front apron. Both front and rear bumpers are color-coordinated with the rest of the body modifications, and the radiator grille was revised to match. The ride height is raised, and the cars sit on 20-inch wheels with closed 3D-printed covers shaped to suggest speaker grilles.

The roof rack is made from three laser-cut and folded aluminum plates with a stainless-steel mesh surface — again referencing speaker cover design rather than standard utility rack construction. “Vagabund” is spelled out in three-dimensional lettering along the side sills.

There’s one detail that sits oddly against the rest of the concept: a Walkman built into a 3D-printed housing on the opposite side of the car from the external speakers. It’s a small joke, a personal headphone listen against the outward-facing sound system. Whether it actually plays is unclear from the press materials.

MINI will show one of the two cars publicly at Auto China 2026 in Beijing later this month. After that, both are expected to appear at various events — which, given what they’re built for, makes sense.