BMW M has just wrapped up its 14th consecutive year of growth after selling 213,457 vehicles, representing a 3% increase over 2024. We’ve already learned that the X3 M50 dethroned the i4 M50/M60 as the brand’s best-selling product, but diehard fans are far more interested in the full-fat M cars. It comes as no surprise that the most affordable model, the M2, topped the charts. However, the company remains tight-lipped about exactly how many G87s were sold.

Whatever the figure, it’s certainly higher than the record M3s that changed hands over the past 12 months. Never before has BMW sold so many M3s since the E30-generation model debuted back in 1986. That includes the era before the M division spun off the two-door derivatives into the M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible.

Cummulative sales of full M cars reached a record-breaking 71,500 units or about a third of all BMW M GmbH sales in 2025.

BMW claims the Touring is “hugely popular” among M3 buyers, even if the G81 isn’t sold in the United States, where customers seem to favor the larger M5 Touring G99. Compared to the M3 sedan, the long-roof version is offered in a simplified lineup. It’s not available with a manual gearbox, though it’s unclear how many buyers would have opted for an M3 Touring with a stick anyway.

The M3 Touring’s xDrive-only setup makes sense given its positioning as an all-rounder. Drivers can still access pure rear-wheel-drive behavior by activating 2WD mode after fully disabling the dynamic stability control system. BMW also sells a second flavor of the M3 Touring, the Competition Sport (CS), but the hardcore limited edition likewise comes with xDrive and only two pedals.

2026 is likely the final full year of availability for the current-generation M3. We’ve heard that the G80 will exit production in February 2027, with the G81 following in October. The next-generation model is rumored to arrive in 2028 as the G84 sedan. We’ve previously reported that it will retain the inline-six engine but likely add a mild-hybrid setup. Additionally, BMW may offer the next M3 exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

It’s still too early to say whether another M3 Touring is planned. More concerning is the lack of spy shots of the regular 3 Series Touring testing in the rumored G51 guise. Hopefully, BMW will continue to take on the Mercedes C-Class Estate and Audi A5 Avant with combustion-powered models.

Meanwhile, the i3 sedan debuting in the coming months is expected to be followed by an i3 Touring before the end of the decade. If a zero-emission wagon does materialize, an M variant may only be a matter of time. Neue Klasse EVs like the iX3, i3, and iX4 are bound to feature the “world’s most powerful letter.”