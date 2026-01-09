The BMW Group had a bittersweet 2025. On the one hand, sales of the BMW core brand and Rolls-Royce suffered a minor setback versus the previous year. On the other hand, the last 12 months were excellent for MINI. So much so that it more than offset the decline suffered by the two other brands.

Cumulative deliveries at the end of the year reached 2,463,715 units, a 0.5% increase versus 2024. Demand for BMW models slipped by 1.4% to 2,169,761 units, even as the M sub-division grew by 3.3% to 213,457 cars. Rolls-Royce has never been about volume, but we’re sure the folks in Goodwood aren’t thrilled with a 0.8% drop to 5,664 units.

The real star of the BMW Group was undoubtedly MINI. The Oxford-based brand saw sales jump by 17.7% to 288,290 cars, fueled by a fully renewed lineup. EVs performed particularly well last year, accounting for more than a third of MINI’s total sales. That’s despite the fact that the Chinese-built Cooper (J01) and Aceman (J05) are not available in North America.

Purely electric vehicles represented 18% of all BMW Group sales in 2025. Over the course of the year, 442,072 cars were delivered without a combustion engine, a 3.6% increase compared to 2024. When plug-in hybrids are factored in, sales of electrified vehicles rose to 642,087 units, up 8.3% year-over-year. PHEVs and EVs accounted for 26% of total shipments, meaning more than one in four cars sold was electrified.

While BMW and MINI grew in Europe by 7.3% and in the U.S. by 5%, the downward trend continued in China. The two brands fell by 12.5% in the world’s largest car market, delivering 625,527 vehicles. It remains to be seen whether China-specific Neue Klasse models will be enough to reverse the slide.

2025 wasn’t a year BMW Motorrad will want to remember. Sales of motorcycles and scooters fell by 3.7% to 202,563 units.

BMW is looking ahead to a strong 2026, having reconfirmed that the next-generation 3 Series and X5 are due later this year. In addition, the i3 electric sedan and a facelifted 7 Series are scheduled to debut in the coming months.