It’s safe to say MINI had a terrific 2025 after selling 288,290 cars. Although far from the record of 372,194 units set in 2017, it still represents a 17.7% jump over the previous year. We’re now learning that demand was fueled by the company’s largest vehicle, showing the SUV craze is far from over. The Countryman accounted for a 32.4% share of total volume, translating to 93,305 units.

In other words, every third vehicle sold was a Countryman. Made at BMW’s factory in Leipzig, the compact crossover posted a 15.2% year-over-year increase. The fully electric E and SE versions were particularly popular, with deliveries surging by a whopping 81.8% compared to 2024 levels. As a result, the Countryman was MINI’s best-selling individual model of 2025.

Not far behind, the Cooper 3-Door hatchback came in second place with 92,448 cars. Its more practical 5-Door sibling enjoyed a 26.5% increase to 47,850 units. As for the MINI Convertible, demand rose by 18.4% to 22,491 examples. Combined, the traditional Cooper family generated 162,789 sales, or 10.3% more than in 2024.

Curiously, MINI doesn’t list the Aceman’s sales separately. However, we did the math so that you don’t have to: 32,196 units.

On a related note, the Oxford-based automaker is happy to report that John Cooper Works had a record year in 2025. JCW, a sub-brand of MINI, sold 25,630 vehicles last year as demand jumped 59.5%. JCW-badged models accounted for 8.9% of MINI’s total volume.

With 105,535 EVs sold last year, more than a third of all MINIs delivered didn’t have a gas engine. Demand for zero-emission vehicles soared by 87.9% to set a record, even without the rumored convertible. There had reportedly been plans for a drop-top MINI EV, but the “J03” is apparently no longer coming.

Unless MINI has a surprise in store for 2026, this year should be relatively quiet for product launches. We wouldn’t rule out special versions following the Paul Smith Edition, but more meaningful updates are not on the horizon. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, considering the British brand has essentially revamped its entire lineup over the past two years.