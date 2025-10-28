After the 1998 MINI Paul Smith Edition, fans had to wait until 2021 for another collab. That year, the Oxford-based automaker and British fashion designer reunited for STRIP, a one-off Cooper SE. The partnership continued in 2022 with another unique car, the RECHARGED, though neither car was available for purchase.

All is forgiven now that the MINI Paul Smith Edition is debuting at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. This time around, it’s one you can actually buy. Better yet, it’s offered across all three body styles: three- and five-door hatchbacks, as well as the convertible. Customers can choose between combustion engines and electric powertrains. However, the sporty John Cooper Works variant didn’t make the cut.

As a nod to the past, the MINI Paul Smith Edition can be ordered in Statement Grey, echoing the 1959 Mini Austin Seven. Alternatively, Inspired White pays tribute to the Classic Mini Beige. Both exclusive shades are joined by the familiar Midnight Black from the current MINI palette.

The roof, finished in Nottingham Green to honor Paul Smith’s hometown, is mirrored on the side mirror caps, wheel center caps, and the grille’s outline. Buyers can also opt for a darker roof featuring multiple stripes in varying shades of matte and glossy Jet Black.

The closer you look, the more details you discover. The designer’s iconic striped motif appears subtly on the driver’s side of the roof. The MINI logos are finished in Black Blue, and Paul Smith’s signature adorns the rear horizontal trim strip.

Inside, the design takes a restrained yet refined approach. The dashboard is wrapped in authentic Paul Smith-branded striped fabric, and the steering wheel’s lower spoke features the same signature motif. Knitted textiles accent the seat shoulders and headrests.

Even the infotainment system receives special treatment with three custom Paul Smith backgrounds. Additional bespoke touches include handwritten “Hello” light projections that appear when you open the doors. The door sills are inscribed with Smith’s motto, “Every day is a new beginning,” and there’s even a hand-drawn rabbit motif on the floor mats.

The MINI Paul Smith Edition will be on display at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo through November 9.