Plans for an electric MINI Cooper Convertible (J03) have been canceled, according to industry sources. The open-top EV was rumored to join the J01 Cooper hardtop electric in production at the Oxford plant in the UK in 2027 with some production still set for China. This news follows the recent pause on plans to produce the 3-door Cooper and Aceman in the UK, highlighting the challenges for electric vehicle production and profitability. Furthermore, these models are unlikely to receive successors from the Spotlight Automotive joint venture in China.

The decision to scrap the J03 likely stems from a combination of factors, including the changing market dynamics for EVs and the increasing pressure to maximize profits on entry-level electric models like the Cooper. The rise of Chinese EV manufacturers, like BYD, has significantly impacted the market, forcing established premium automakers to adapt quickly and efficiently. Some Chinese automakers are now delivering advanced electric vehicles at lower price points which are becoming an issue for legacy automakers.

While the J03 is no more, MINI will continue to offer a convertible option for its loyal customer base. The recently unveiled F67, a gasoline-powered convertible, will be available in the United States and will likely remain the go-to choice for those seeking an open-top MINI experience.

The J03 was expected to share the same drivetrain as the J01 Cooper. The current 2024 MINI Cooper E is powered by an electric motor producing 184 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque. The more powerful Cooper SE boasts 218 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque. The Cooper E utilizes a 40.7-kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 190 miles (WLTP). The Cooper SE upgrades to a 54.2-kWh battery, extending the range to 250 miles (WLTP).

For now, the F67 Convertible carries the torch, keeping the wind-in-your-hair driving experience alive for MINI enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the brand’s electric ambitions rest on the shoulders of models like the J01 Cooper, Aceman and the Germany-made Countryman SE.