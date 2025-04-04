There might come a strange timeline when BMW’s lineup will be devoid of convertibles. The Z4 and 8 Series Convertible are all but confirmed to face retirement in 2026. After that, the 4 Series G23 will become the sole model from Bavaria with a folding top. However, a replacement for the 4er seems unlikely. That would leave the MINI F67 as the only cabriolet from the Group unless Rolls-Royce launches a droptop Spectre in the meantime.

Given the SUV boom, we were pleasantly surprised to see MINI even bothered making another car with a folding top. New images show the Cooper Convertible S in the Favoured Trim with arguably the most daring paint job. Ocean Wave Green suits the small cabrio and is combined with white mirror caps. Alternatively, you can opt for black mirrors. The larger 18-inch Slide Spoke wheels with a two-tone finish also cost extra.

MINI didn’t skimp on options as you’d expect with press cars. For example, this F67 build has the Union Jack motif on the fabric roof. We also notice the adaptive LED headlights and a head-up display, among other goodies. It’s certainly an eye-catching version with a grey-beige textile with a houndstooth pattern adorning the dashboard and the knitted door panels.

It’s a real shame that reports about the fully electric Convertible probably won’t materialize anytime soon. The J03 had allegedly been scheduled to enter production in 2027, but with MINI pulling the plug on Oxford production of the electric hatch (J01) and Aceman crossover (J03), plans for the cabrio have also been suspended.

Seeing the glass half full, we can take comfort in knowing that the gasoline-fueled convertible will be available for many years to come. The F67 is rumored to stick around until late 2030. MINI has pledged to go purely electric early next decade, so there’s likely no time for another generation of the ICE-powered model. Buy one while you still can, but don’t look for a third pedal since all the new MINIs are automatic-only.

Photos: MINI