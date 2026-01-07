The BMW Group is an automotive juggernaut, operating more than 10 vehicle assembly plants worldwide. A significant share of its production remains at home in Germany, where the luxury automaker runs four factories. The facilities in Dingolfing, Leipzig, Munich, and Regensburg build a wide range of models, from the compact 1 Series to the flagship 7 Series.

In 2025, production at BMW’s German plants once again reached seven figures, with more than one million vehicles assembled locally. To put that into perspective, one in four cars built in Germany last year was either a BMW or a MINI. According to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), 4.15 million cars were produced nationwide, with BMW Group products accounting for roughly 25% of the total.

Attached at the bottom is a table showing which models are produced at each of the four German plants. However, changes are on the horizon. For instance, 3 Series production is moving from Munich to Dingolfing, coinciding with the arrival of the “G50” later this year. In addition, the fully electric i3 sedan (“NA0”) will enter production in Munich in the second half of 2026.

Time is running out for the Dingolfing-made 8 Series, with the final examples scheduled to roll off the line in the coming months. Unfortunately, BMW has no plans for a direct successor. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the 3 Series Touring may also miss out on a next generation. The gap left by the rumored “G51” could instead be filled by the unconfirmed i3 Touring (“NA1”).

Looking further ahead, the iX is unlikely to be renewed. Ending the polarizing electric SUV after a single generation would free up capacity for the next 3 Series. BMW likely sees little long-term need for another iX, especially with the iX5 launching this year. Come 2027, a larger iX7 is expected to join the lineup. These first-ever models are likely to be built at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.

Speaking of Neue Klasse products, the Regensburg plant is slated to build an NK model later this decade. Whether that will be the already spied next-generation iX1 or something else remains unclear. That “something else” could be the i1 hatchback and/or the i2 sedan, both expected before 2030.

If sources close to BMW are correct, the Leipzig plant will phase out the 2 Series Active Tourer in October 2027. The minivan is unlikely to receive a successor because, well, it’s a BMW minivan…