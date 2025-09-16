The BMW Group recently celebrated the sale of its three millionth electrified vehicle. The Dingolfing plant in Germany played a major role in reaching that milestone, and the factory in southern Bavaria is now celebrating one of its own. The 500,000th electrified car has rolled off the assembly line. It’s an i5 xDrive40 Touring in Individual Twilight Purple for a German customer.

Assembling 500,000 plug-in hybrids and EVs comes just two years after the Dingolfing plant marked its 50th anniversary. The factory currently builds five plug-in hybrid models and four fully electric ones: the i5 Sedan, i5 Touring, i7, and iX. By year’s end, BMW expects electrified cars to account for about 40% of total production. It would be a sharp increase from last year’s 27%.

Dingolfing also produces the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe, but these are not offered with plug-in hybrid or fully electric drivetrains. The entire 8er lineup is reportedly set to be discontinued, with production believed to end in 2026. Meanwhile, the iX is unlikely to see a successor, with production expected to continue until mid-2028. In its place, BMW plans to launch the iX5 and iX7, both of which could arrive even before the iX is retired.

In the meantime, the plant may add another plug-in hybrid to its lineup. We’re hearing BMW intends to move 3 Series production from Munich to Dingolfing. Next year’s “G50” model is widely expected to receive a PHEV variant. An all-electric 3 Series is also coming in 2026, though it will be built in Munich.

Dingolfing is BMW’s largest car factory in Europe, covering more than 300 hectares. In terms of volume, it’s also among the most productive in the global network. In 2024, it assembled 297,761 vehicles, a 2% increase over the previous year. Only the plants in Spartanburg, Dadong, and Regensburg produced more cars last year.

The site employs more than 18,500 people who build around 1,350 cars per day. Part of the workforce is dedicated to making bodies for Rolls-Royce models. Beyond cars, Dingolfing also produces electric motors and batteries for BMW’s plug-in hybrids and EVs.

Photos: BMW