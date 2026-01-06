BMW surprised us all in March 2025 when spy shots of a facelifted M5 surfaced. Testing the updated super sedan seemed unusually early, considering deliveries of the “G90” had only begun a few months prior. Since then, the German luxury automaker has surprised us again. Last month, another prototype was caught in action, hiding a different facelift.

While both test vehicles were heavily camouflaged, the differences between them were hard to miss. The earlier prototype attempted to mask a Neue Klasse–inspired look. It had a modernized kidney grille that stretched outward to meet the headlights. BMW previewed this design language with the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept and plans to roll it out on its first production models later this year, led by the new 3 Series and i3 sedans.

The newer M5 prototype

The newer test car, however, appeared to dial back the Neue Klasse influence, reverting to a more traditional kidney grille. A fresh rendering aims to strip away the camouflage from the prototype spotted a few weeks ago. It’s hard to say which approach works better, but it does suggest BMW has revisited the Life Cycle Impulse for its performance sedan.

In both cases, the prototypes featured slimmer headlights, more in line with those of the new iX3. BMW’s apparent decision to rethink the M5’s facelift well ahead of its 2027 release seems set to carry over to the standard 5 Series as well. The “G61” Touring has already been seen wearing a toned-down Neue Klasse makeover.

The older M5 prototype

It’s not unusual for an automaker to rethink a facelift before it reaches production. Typically, however, these changes happen quietly behind closed doors in the design studio, before prototypes ever hit public roads. That’s what makes the 5 Series and M5 stand out: it’s rare to witness visible design revisions on prototypes already spotted in the wild.

The apparent shift toward a more conventional front end is said to stem from customer feedback. Previous reports pointed to internal studies and external analyses suggesting a subtler facelift would be better received. Feedback on the initial design may not have been particularly positive, prompting BMW to return to the drawing board.

An Evolutionary Design Limits Costs

There may be more at play than customer tastes alone. Costs are likely a factor, as the original facelift would have added to an already substantial bill. The 5 Series and M5 are among roughly 40 models slated to receive the Neue Klasse interior, an expensive undertaking in its own right. Reworking these cars to accommodate the new iDrive system is unlikely to come cheap, especially given that they aren’t all-new, next-generation models.

The camouflage may have been playing tricks on us, but we’ll have to wait to know for sure. The facelifted 5 Series and M5 aren’t expected until the second half of next year. Production of the LCI models is reportedly slated to begin in July 2027, meaning an official debut won’t take place in 2026.

Rendering: Kolesa.ru