BMW regularly launches special editions in South Korea, where these cars can be ordered exclusively online. However, it’s taking a different approach for its latest batch of limited-run vehicles. These were customized by fans who participated in the “Create Your Own BMW Edition” contest held back in May, and the designs with the most votes are now headed for production.

The most eye-catching of the group is the M5 Fire Orange 30th Anniversary Edition, featuring black wheels and a carbon rear spoiler. BMW also dips the side mirror caps and roof antenna in carbon to match customer preferences. The M Driver’s Package and carbon-ceramic brakes are included as standard.

Because a car with a look-at-me exterior begs for an equally striking cabin, the interior comes in Kyalami Orange. To sweeten the deal, BMW South Korea adds an Anthracite headliner and a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. Only five cars are planned, priced at 187.6 million won, or $128,000 at current exchange rates.

Here’s the twist: the M5 Fire Orange actually finished second in the popularity contest. The top spot went to the M2 Voodoo Blue 30th Anniversary Edition, equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission. Third place went to another M2, this one in Frozen Portimao Blue with a matte Individual finish. Like the Voodoo Blue car, it also skips the manual in favor of the Steptronic.

Each M2 flavor is limited to five units, with BMW Korea asking 104 million won ($70,900) for Voodoo Blue and 102.3 million won ($69,700) for Frozen Portimao Blue.

A couple of SUVs were the best of the rest. There’s an X5 xDrive40i with the M Sport Package finished in Dravit Grey. It’s far less exclusive than the M cars, with 30 units planned and a price tag of 136.5 million won ($93,000).

The most affordable model is the X3 20 xDrive with the M Sport Pro Package and a bunch of M Performance Parts. Interestingly, it’s the only way to get the “G45” locally in Dune Grey. Limited to 30 examples, it costs 82.2 million won ($56,000).