Tuning for the Touring! That sums up what Manhart has done to this 5 Series wagon. The German aftermarket specialist has already modified just about every BMW on sale today. The tuners must’ve thought it was the right time to revisit an older car. The G31 in 540i flavor popped on their radar, and this is how the “MH5 450” was born.

In stock form, the “B58” engine made 335 hp and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), but Manhart worked its magic to massage the turbocharged inline-six. This omnipresent 3.0-liter mill has been tweaked to deliver 444 hp and 551 Nm (406 lb-ft). Consequently, it bridges the gap until the V8-powered M550i, a version that BMW sadly doesn’t offer for the current 5 Series Touring (G61).

Manhart gives the previous-generation long-roof 5er a stainless steel quad exhaust system. Fitted with valve control and a Remus rear silencer, the new setup unlocks extra decibels from the six-cylinder engine. For those who want more oomph, the tuner also offers stage 2 and stage 3 kits for even higher outputs.

Elsewhere, the G31 has lost its original wheels to make room for Manhart’s own 20-inch Concave One set. Painted in matte black, the new shoes come wrapped in 255/35 ZR20 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires. While this car has the standard BMW brakes, a beefier setup is available upon request. You can also ask the tuner to paint the calipers and wheels in a different color.

Beyond the decals, the 540i Touring gets a subtle body kit with a new front spoiler lip and a blacked-out kidney grille. Chunkier side skirts, a custom diffuser, and a roof spoiler are also on the menu. The roof box and Alcantara steering wheel complete the list of upgrades.

As previously reported, Manhart is already developing a kit for the new M5 Touring (G99). The tuners want to squeeze out about 800 horsepower from the electrified V8 setup.

Source: Manhart