At 543 horsepower, the M4 CSL was severely underpowered, but Manhart is here to fix that. Joking aside, the sports coupe has been boosted to supercar performance levels without resorting to a complex engine swap. It retains the tried-and-tested S58, a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six shared with several M and ALPINA models. Manhart replaced the standard turbochargers with a custom set from TTH and paired them with its own upgraded intercooler.

The tuner also fitted new forged pistons and connecting rods, a stainless-steel exhaust system, and a carbon intake. The ECU has been remapped, and the automatic transmission has been overhauled to handle the added grunt. BMW’s eight-speed M Steptronic can now manage 1,300 Nm (959 lb-ft), comfortably coping with the engine’s monstrous 1,190 Nm (878 lb-ft).

For context, even the defunct quad-turbo B57S six-cylinder diesel only offered “just” 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) in the M50d models. And let’s not forget, the M4 CSL is rear-wheel drive, so sending all that power to the back wheels is a recipe for tail-happy thrills, provided you know what you’re doing behind the wheel.

This black monster is one of only 1,000 M4 CSLs made by BMW and stands out with Manhart’s aggressive body kit. The matte black multi-spoke wheels made by Raffa measure 20 inches at the front with 285/30 tires and 21 inches at the rear with 305/25 rubber. No Manhart build would be complete without the signature champagne-colored accents. There’s also carbon fiber just about everywhere you look, along with fat 110-mm quad exhaust tips.

The long list of modifications includes height-adjustable coilover springs for sharper handling and more visual drama. Since this build is based on the CSL, Manhart had plenty of room in the rear cabin to install a roll cage. New floor mats and champagne trim round out the interior changes. Although not explicitly mentioned, the left air vent has been replaced by an auxiliary screen displaying key performance data.

It’s worth noting that despite the enormous power bump, Manhart didn’t upgrade the brakes. Then again, the CSL’s standard carbon-ceramic setup should be more than up to the task in this wild G82-based creation.

