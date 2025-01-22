When it’s not busy working on M cars, Manhart occasionally upgrades M Performance models. This is the case with the M240i xDrive version. It’s the only flavor available in Europe, where BMW sadly discontinued the rear-wheel-drive model last year. The not-quite-M2 still has the “B58” engine under its hood, but the German tuner has increased its output beyond that of the “S58.”

With Manhart’s MH2 500 II package, the turbocharged inline-six produces a meaty 496 hp. It’s an increase of 23 ponies over the latest M2. With 633 Nm (467 lb-ft), torque rises by a substantial 133 Nm (98 lb-ft) over the 2025 M2 equipped with an automatic transmission. There’s still room for more, as stage 2 and stage 3 packages are coming with extra oomph.

In addition to tinkering with the 3.0-liter engine, Manhart also radically revamps the M240i. The sports coupe gets a striking pastel light blue body wrap with body decals. A not-so-subtle carbon fiber aero kit includes front and rear spoilers and chunkier side skirts. The fixed rear wing, reminiscent of BMW’s M Performance Parts, is hard to miss.

Manhart replaced the original alloys with its glossy white forged double-spoke alloys. The new shoes measure 20 inches at both axles and come with 245/30 R20 front and 285/25 R20 rear tires. While the brakes seen here are stock, the tuner can improve stopping power with beefier discs and calipers. The aftermarket alloys nicely filled the wheel arches after the M240i was brought closer to the road thanks to a KW coilover suspension.

But the M240i does not necessarily need more power or this quad exhaust system. Since BMW stubbornly refuses to give us a stick shift, tuners should consider manual gearbox swaps. We had been hoping the Z4 M40i with a manual would lead to a three-pedal M240i, but it looks like that’s not going to happen. Even the full-fat M2 might lose the manual and rear-wheel-drive version in a few years.

Source: Manhart