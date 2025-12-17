The BMW 4 Series got an official refresh last year. So, it isn’t surprising to find that the car mostly carries over for the next model year. That said, there are small packaging changes that could make a bit of difference to those ordering a 2026 BMW 4 Series. Overall, the facelifted BMW 4 Series marches into 2026 largely the same as it has always been: a flexible lifestyle pick for people that are bored with standard sedans (read: the 3 Series). Unlike some other models, though, the 4 Series does get slightly more expensive year-over-year.

2026 BMW 4 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2026 BMW 4 Series remains one of the most versatile cars in BMW’s stable. On top of three different body styles come two distinct engine choices and rear- or all-wheel drive. Four cylinder models receive “430i” badging, making do with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the big brother M440i swaps a four-pot for the familiar B58 engine. The turbo inline-six, in this iteration, makes 386 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The quickest of the B58-powered cars can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.2 seconds, according to BMW. Every version of the 2026 BMW 4 Series offers adequate performance. But we’ll choose the classic inline-six formula every time.

2026 BMW 4 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

Like last year, the 2026 BMW 4 Series is at its most efficient in coupe form. The 430i Coupe returns the best EPA-estimated fuel economy for the model, offering 28 mpg city and 36 mpg highway, for a combined 31 mpg. Convertible and Gran Coupe models are only down one mpg each overall. The BMW M440i makes itself an easy sell when you consider it gets nearly the same fuel economy, despite an extra two cylinders and a lot more horsepower. The M440i Coupe achieves 30 mpg overall: 27 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

Interior and Cargo Space

There are no major changes for the 2026 BMW 4 Series inside, but there are tweaks. Glass Controls are now available for $650. There’s also a small packaging change that makes the Convenience Package a slightly better buy this year: power tailgate is now part of it. Previously, you needed the Premium Package; or, add it as a standalone option. Either way, the $600 package is now an easy recommendation for four-cylinder cars; it’s standard equipment on the M440i. SensaTec upholstery comes standard with the 4 Series; we’d probably skip the $1,500 leather option. The 4 Series Gran Coupe remains the king of cargo space, thanks to its liftback trunk. The Gran Coupe also offers slightly more shoulder room in the rear and head room and legroom throughout.

2026 BMW 4 Series Technology and Connectivity

Last year, BMW upgraded the BMW 4 Series to utilize iDrive 8.5 with QuickSelect. No changes to report here; tech-forward shoppers will want the Premium Package. Pricing varies depending on the powertrain and model you select, but it’s $1,500-$2,100 well spent. A Harman Kardon sound system, heated steering wheel, head-up display, and remote engine start make it quite the value proposition. The standard BMW tech package means Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice commands, and app compatibility are all standard features.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

As with the previous model year, the Parking Assistance Package remains a smart value at $700, bundling a surround-view camera system with automated parking functionality. Buyers can also opt for the Driving Assistance Professional Package, which adds more advanced semi-autonomous driving capabilities for roughly $1,700. That upgrade makes sense for those who spend a lot of time in stop-and-go traffic. For everyone else, the vehicle’s standard safety suite, featuring essentials like lane departure alerts and blind-spot monitoring, should more than cover things.

2026 BMW 4 Series Pricing

Sadly, the 2026 BMW 4 Series sees a small price hike for its latest iteration. Start price is now $50,600 for the 4 Series Gran Coupe, up from $49,650 last year. xDrive models, again, command a $600 premium over the rear-wheel drive models. M440i models gain even more sticker price; the M440i Gran Coupe rises to $64,400, an increase of $1,200 year-over-year. Similar price gains effect the rest of the lineup. The growth in price keeps pace with its main rival, the Audi A5. For a rival from Mercedes, you’d need to step down to the Mercedes CLA or endorse a true two-door.

2026 BMW 4 Series: Our Take

The BMW 4 Series is, first and foremost, a good car. However, it faces the challenge of being more expensive than the equally brilliant — and arguably better looking — 2026 BMW 3 Series. Like we said at the start, the 2026 BMW 4 Series is a bit of a lifestyle choice (as all luxury are, to some extent), rather than the bargain of the century. If your brain can’t win out against your heart, and you just have to have the 4 Series rather than the 3 Series, don’t feel too bad. It’s still a great car to drive. Particularly the M Performance lineup; the M440i walks the line between full-blown M and standard BMW with uncanny sensitivity.