As luxury vehicle manufacturers expand their search for profits and market share, invariably, they end up introducing new entry-level models. These smaller and more affordable options build brand loyalty and also snatch up customers looking at higher-priced economy offerings. BMW and Mercedes-Benz are no exception, and Benz has debuted their newest addition to the family in the CLA. It squarely targets the 2 Series Gran Coupe, and we’re here to see how the two compare.

Exterior Design

Up front, the new baby Benz has a wide lower grille and lightbar stretching the width of the hood. In fact, lights are kind of a theme; the three-point star in the front illuminates. As do 142 individually illuminated LED stars in the car’s “mouth.” Oh, there’s optional LED headlights that offer a star-shaped daytime running light signature, too. The 2 Series has a bit less going on, overall, and maintains a slightly more traditional look. The same can be said around back, where the new CLA has yet another lightbar. The Mercedes’ rear is more simplistic, and arguably more refined than the somewhat jagged edges adorning the 2 Gran Coupe’s rear.

The two share a similar side profile, and both cars offer wheels up to 19 inches in diameter. A little wild when you consider the F87 M2 came with 19-inchers standard. Overall, the Mercedes-Benz CLA is considerably bigger than the 2 Series Gran Coupe it competes with. It measures 185.9 inches (4,724 mm) long, compared to the 2er’s 179.2 inches (4,572 mm). It’s also three inches (76 mm) wider and stands one inch (25 mm) taller.

Interior Design

Inside, the 2 Series Gran Coupe keeps things pretty simple. The Benz has a three-screen setup stretching the entire dashboard, including an optional passenger’s screen. The car comes quite well equipped though, offering a panoramic sunroof, laminated glass, and heated seats as standard equipment. Just the roof is a $1,600 upcharge for the 2er, so there’s certainly some value built-in there. From pictures, it also appears that the CLA may offer a bit more storage space in the center console than the 2er.

Performance

One key difference between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Mercedes-Benz CLA is in powertrains. Although both rely on dual-clutch automatic transmissions, only the CLA is only available as a hybrid or fully-electrified version. The EV will arrive first, touting a 268-horsepower rear-drive configuration or 349-horsepower all-wheel drive model. That’s significantly more power than even the range-topping version of the 2 Gran Coupe, the M235. That car makes 312 horsepower and also relies on all-wheel drive. Notably, Mercedes claims the base CLA 250+ weighs a staggering 2,055 kg (4,530 pounds). That’s tremendous compared to the 2 Gran Coupe’s curb weight of 1,602 kg (3,534 pounds).

Technology

Both the 2 Gran Coupe and the new Mercedes-Benz CLA rely on screens to handle almost every aspect of driving. The CLA touts a 14.0-inch central screen and 10.25-inch driver-side display. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arguably does more with less, relying instead on a 10.7-inch central display and 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The 2er doesn’t offer a passenger side screen to rival Merc’s 14.0-inch unit. Mercedes says the new CLA has AI-powered voice recognition that makes for more intuitive voice commands; both offer over-the-air updates, built-in navigation, and OEM app compatibility.