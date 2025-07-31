The BMW 3 Series got a bunch of upgrades in 2023 and then got some more for the 2025 model year. While changes for the newest model year are closer to “nonexistent” than “major,” the 2026 BMW 3 Series isn’t exactly down for the count. Its excellent standard tech features, peerless powertrain options, and inoffensive styling allow it to handily remain the standard bearer for compact luxury sedans — even when taking a year off from self-improvement. We highly recommend the G20 3 Series, specifically the M340i, and in fact more than one BMWBLOG writer has acquired one for themselves over the years. You can check out our 2025 M340i review and a long-term M340i xDrive review for a good idea of what to expect from the 2026 BMW 3 Series.

Engine Options, Transmission, and Performance

The 3 Series is available with four- or six-cylinder engines, xDrive all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. There aren’t really any bad choices here, and your choice should be consistent with what you need the car to do. The standard 330i makes do with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Stepping up to the M340i gets you access to the legendary B58 engine, rated at 386 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The quickest 3 Series not wearing an M3 badge is the M340i xDrive, which can reliably achieve a zero to 60 mph time of around 4.1 seconds.

Fuel Economy and Real-World Efficiency



The 2026 BMW 3 Series likely won’t be tested for fuel economy, but we expect efficiency to remain unchanged from last year’s model. Rear-wheel drive cars get the best fuel economy, as the 330i achieves 28 mpg city and 35 mpg highway for a combined 31 mpg combined. Despite a huge power advantage, the M340i achieves nearly as impressive numbers, returning an estimated 27/33/29 mpg. xDrive drops those numbers just a little bit, and both cars get 29 mpg combined and 26 mpg in the city. Four-pot models have a slight advantage on the highway, getting 34 mpg where the M340i xDrive gets 34 mpg.

Interior Features and Cargo Space

The 3 Series interior saw minor enhancements just last year, and nothing changes for the new model year. SensaTec comes standard and is more than “good enough,” but a $1,500 upcharge for Vernasca leather is decidedly reasonable. We recommend stepping up to at least the $1,100 Convenience Package on 330i models, which adds a heated steering wheel, power tailgate, and additional driver assistance features. The $900 Harman Kardon sound system is probably worth the upgrade too, although if you’re a true audiophile you’ll likely want to look to the aftermarket.

With 17 cubic feet of trunk space, the 2026 BMW 3 Series outperforms both the Mercedes C-Class (12 cubic feet) and Genesis G70 (11 cubic feet). The Audi A5 — remember, the Audi A4 is now MIA — is technically more of a hatchback. As a result, it offers commensurately more room for things, 26 cubic feet. But as far as traditional three-box sedans go, the 3 Series is still a standard bearer for the segment.

Technology and Connectivity

All the latest techno gadgetry comes standard with the 2026 BMW 3 Series, including a 14.9-inch center screen and 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Voice commands, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio are all included. The 3 Series, compared to its rivals, offers a lot of value in this realm, with rivals like Mercedes offering the essentials — like wireless phone compatibility — but not many of the extras. The most tech-savvy shoppers will likely find a lot of value in the Premium Package. For $1,950, you get a head-up display, remote engine start, and lots of additional driver aids.

Safety Features and Driver Assistance Options

The 2026 BMW 3 Series comes with lane-keeping assistance, Forward Collision Mitigation, and speed limit info displayed in the dash. Almost everything else from BMW’s suite of driver assistance features can be added, but it’ll cost you. Again, the Convenience Package is easy to recommend, as it also includes blind spot detection and lane-departure warning. Best $1,100 you can spend on a new 3 Series. Past that, the $500 Driving Assistance Package is also a good value. It adds distance control to cruise control systems, which will even be able to bring your car to and from a complete stop. Short stops (under three seconds) only, though. Interestingly, it has actually gotten $200 less expensive year-over-year. Value!

Other value buys include the $800 Parking Assistance Package, which now also includes side protection and continues to offer self-parking and a 360-degree camera system. We’re less favorable of the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package. But if you really want your 2026 BMW 3 Series to drive itself in rush hour traffic, there is no way around it.

Pricing and Trim Breakdown

Last year, the 3 Series started at $45,400. This year, you’ll pay a little bit more. Base MSRP for the 2026 BMW 3 Series is $47,500 before destination fees ($48,675 all-in). The Genesis G70 is a bargain by comparison, commanding $44,245 and offering more horsepower, standard driver aids, larger 19-inch alloys, and a cabin with a few more buttons in it. That may be a positive or a negative depending on who you are. The 2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts at $49,600; meanwhile the liftback A5 can be yours for around the same.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy the 2026 BMW 3 Series?

As we said at the start of the story, we’ve put our money where our mouth is several times throughout the G20 3 Series’s lifecycle. It’s a hard-to-beat value in its segment and does a great job channeling characteristics that ha made BMW a great value for decades. The 2026 BMW 3 Series starts production in August 2025 and will remain in production through next year.